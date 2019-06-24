Musings —06.24.2019 07:31 AM—
Even a broken clock, etc.
He could totally reverse himself five minutes after I tweet this, but @realDonaldTrump was right not to be goaded into a war with Iran. I can't believe I just wrote that. I need a drink, and I don't even drink. #USpolitics #POTUS
— Warren Kinsella (@kinsellawarren) June 24, 2019
The shooting down of the drone is but slightly symptomatic of the elephant in the room: JCPOA withdrawal by the United States. It was that act by the Trump Administration that lit the fuse toward war with Iran.
The Iranians will not accept ever increasing sanctions without retaliation. They will push Trump to his very limits — past the point where the United States has the luxury not to respond.
IMHO, it will eventually come to blocking the Strait of Hormuz and that means war. Iran is hell bent on developing its nuclear option, just like North Korea, and nothing short of military action either by the United States, Israel, or with a combination of allies will impede that objective.
When Trump killed the JCPOA, he set his nation on a course toward almost inevitable war with Iran.
It’s odd that HRC’s foreign policy would probably be more hawkish than Trump’s
Not odd at all. Dems are always under pressure to be hawkish in order to compensate for their weak rhetoric on International issues. Look at JFK in Vietnam, ditto LBJ. And clinton in the Baltics.
President Trump can afford to be less hawkish because his base has his back – at least early on. If the Iranians kill an American it will be a very different story.
Also interesting that he was clear that he will not agree to Iran getting nuclear weapons on MTP this weekend. The sham deal that Obama/Kerry signed (not a treaty as it never was ratified by congress) provided a pathway for Iran to build nukes.
Laurentian elite Ottawa professor type, an “expert” on the Middle East, was on Politics and Power on Friday. Vassy says I guess Trump was concerned about civilian casualties. Laurentian elite guy says, no, he never has shown that concern before. Vassy asks(and good for her), what makes you say that? He literally started to stammer.