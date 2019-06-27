06.27.2019 08:18 AM

Got our local Liberal MP’s first election drop piece. Justin Trudeau’s name and photo is nowhere to be seen on it.

Nowhere.

  1. Luke says:
    June 27, 2019 at 8:22 am

    Last mailer I saw from my Lib MP Darrell Samson referred either very little or not at all to JT. This was weeks ago.

  2. duojet says:
    June 27, 2019 at 8:40 am

    Conversely, I received a fundraising call from the LPC on the weekend, it was very much “Justin Trudeau …… and ….. the liberal party”

  3. the salamanders says:
    June 27, 2019 at 9:05 am

    .. stands to reason eh..

    Nat, Michael Chong, ms Philpott & ms Wilson-Reybould could form a remarkable new Party.. free of Lavalin, & the Scott Brison .. the pipeline lies & bitumen boat anchors.. and instead provide a glimpse of ‘sunny days’ – much promised – under delivered – no such number – no such name .. Elvis has left the building.. it aint ShowTime.. it th ‘shambling shuffle Morneau churn 2-step’ Butts orchestra.. so much a la Harper re-orchestration.. its so pitch perfect I rip my headphones off..

