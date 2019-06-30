Feature, Musings —06.30.2019 08:09 AM—
My latest: hypocrisy, thine name is JT
“A hypocrite,” Adlai Stevenson said, “is the kind of politician who would cut down a redwood tree, then mount the stump and make a speech for conservation.”
That’s all that the first Adlai Stevenson left behind in the sands of time, pretty much. He was the 23rd vice-president of the United States, he was from Illinois, and he was a Democrat. His grandson was the Democratic Party’s candidate for president a couple of times, in the 50s. But old Uncle Adlai, as he was called? He was just remembered for his aphorisms, pretty much.
That one above, the one about political hypocrisy, should be printed out, laminated, and pinned to Justin Trudeau’s shirt (You know, like parents do with kids who might wander away during field trips to the zoo).
Trudeau’s PMO staff, too, should have Adlai Stevenson’s pithy maxim tattooed to their foreheads, so that they remember the cardinal rule when they are at their next “deliverology” meeting: In politics, you can get away with all manner of misdeeds and sins. But hypocrisy? Political hypocrisy is lethal. It is toxic. It is the scarlet letter.
To wit: Justin Trudeau and his PMO are hypocrites. There is no shortage of evidence.
This week, for example, Prime Minister Selfie tweeted out a nice photo of himself with something called the “Papineau Youth Council,” whatever that is. Fresh-faced youngsters ringed a table listening to Trudeau talk about, as he put it, ways “to fight climate change.” That’s a quote.
Eyeballing the taxpayer-subsidized snapshot, we see:
• Pizza (not weird, it’s a political backroom staple)
• Trudeau’s pizza slices, both flipped over (super weird)
• None of the kids smiling, not even a bit (also weird, but who can blame them, really)
• Right in the foreground, a pile of plastic cutlery (weird AND wildly hypocritical)
Plastic cutlery? That’s weird – because, really, who uses cutlery to eat pizza?
And it’s hypocritical, too, because this is the selfsame Prime Minister, boys and girls, who just a few days ago said he planned to ban so-called single-use plastics. Like, um, plastic cutlery. He also said his family uses “like, drink box water bottles sort of things,” and none of us know what that means. Still.
Political graveyards are littered with the remains of political hypocrites. Pat Buchanan, for example. As I write in my must-have book, The War Room, when he was making one of his many quixotic runs at the presidency, Buchanan started promoting the Trumpist “America First” tagline everywhere. Hire only Americans, buy only American.
So the advisors to George H. W. Bush discovered a key factoid about Buchanan’s “America First” private life: he personally drove a Mercedes, made in far-away Germany. They passed along that little revelation out to the media hordes, and that was the end of Pat.
Another example: Democrat Gary Hart. Back in 1987, when the family-friendly Senator was making his second run at the top job, rumours were rampant he was following his little soldier into battle a bit too frequently. Gary was indignant about this scurrilous assault on his personal life. Said he: “Follow me around. I don’t care. They’ll be bored.”
The media followed him around. They weren’t bored. Gary – thereafter photographed with model Donna Rice balanced on his senatorial knee, on a yacht called (we kid you not) Monkey Business – ended up caring, quite a bit. And that was the end of Gary.
Have Justin Trudeau’s well-documented hypocrisies similarly doomed him to defeat in October? The polls suggest the best the Liberal leader can hope for is a minority government. If that.
So, if Trudeau loses, LavScam, unbalanced budgets, the Aga Khan and decidedly unharmonious fed-prov relations will figure prominently as causes.
But one politically-fatal word, above all the others, will be seen on Justin Trudeau’s headstone:
HYPOCRITE.
.. great shot ! Got him with his uh.. well.. not quite ‘drinking boxes’ .. really should have included ‘your’ photo credit though, lest someone else uses it.. Uh what lens was that by the by..
yes yes.. its ‘the new journalism’ .. money for nothing and chicks for free.. Its the new ‘punk’ ! Helluhluja ! Yes yes..
No Trudeau apologist here.. been ‘on planet’ so to speak enuff years to get a tich o traction.. and know Trudeau aint as sunny as some claim
Well, I am off to church, prays th lawd.. feelin all holy as hell.. or Andrew Scheer.. and hey mr WK .. reminds me.. can you spare an equally enlightening takedown of our ‘Shadow Prime Minister In Waiting’ .. the blessed Andrew
who last I looked was now a multimillionaire, elected to represent ONE Federal riding in Saskatchewan.. and we been subsidizing every damn expense we could imagine.. that he and his brood wanted or needed for 10 years.. or more.. diapers, Qtips, drinking bottles.. pizza (the horror) seemingly becuz .. ‘Canadians need to get to know him..’
Your takedown of Mr Singh also eager beaverly awaited, and Ms May..
We are solid fans of Lisa – yerself..
but c’mon man..
if you think Andrew Scheer
is ‘good for Canada’ … …
Talking the talk is easier than walking the walk. Talking and walking at the same time?
Justin Trudeau spends $70 Billion on dubious green plans BEFORE doing the cost-benefit and environmental impact analysis to determine if the money is being wasted…
The head of the Intact Centre on Climate Adaptation at the University of Waterloo is chairing an arm of a new independent watchdog that will hold Ottawa to account on its climate change commitments and policies.
Blair Feltmate said in an interview that the new institute, which is being called the Pan-Canadian Expert Collaboration, will help Canadians see if their federal government is making decisions in their best interests when it comes to tackling global warming.
The details of how the funding will be transferred to the group, and on what schedule, are still being finalized.
Feltmate said the group’s objective will be to start from the “goals and the aspirations” of the Trudeau government’s climate plan, the Pan-Canadian Framework, and “apply the intellectual framework to execute on that commitment.”
“How do we actually proceed to put an optimal price on carbon, to minimize carbon emissions? How do we proceed to embrace energy efficiency and renewable power, electricity storage? How do we proceed on those fronts, in a manner that will collectively benefit the country well?”
https://www.nationalobserver.com/2019/04/09/news/skeptical-trudeaus-carbon-pricing-theres-institute
Close to half of Canadian program touted for electric cars is funding natural gas stations
https://www.nationalobserver.com/2019/01/25/news/close-half-canadian-program-touted-electric-cars-funding-natural-gas-stations
The program has been promoted as fulfilling a commitment to put more zero-emission vehicles on the road. Environment and Climate Change Minister Catherine McKenna recently touted the program as part of her announcement on new EV chargers across Quebec.
What is less known, is that this program has also funded the installation of seven natural gas refueling stations, and three hydrogen refueling stations.
While there are far fewer natural gas and hydrogen stations than EV chargers, the refueling stations cost much more to install, typically $1 million each, compared to $50,000 for an EV charger — meaning they are sucking up much more program funding per station.
A National Observer analysis shows that, as of Jan. 25, a list of projects being funded under the program for which contribution agreements have been signed showed $6,502,000 had been given out for natural gas refuelling, compared to $7,967,000 for EV charging and hydrogen refueling. This would mean that the government has spent 44.9 per cent of the total program funding on natural gas stations.
Being labelled a hypocrite is usually fatal. But a PM should only go down for quite deliberate country-unmaking mistakes where ethics and the integrity of government are willingly compromised: read Norman and SNC Lavelin.
Some of us will also never accept kicking JWR and JP out of caucus. But that’s his choice, an enormous political blunder that rubbed countless potential voters the wrong way, hence current polling results.
Personally, I see us now venturing into the equally dangerous territory of petty, political overkill. I don’t give a shit about the PYC, or pizza delivered with plastic cutlery. Sure, boxed bottled water used personally by Trudeau and his family is another matter — but going down this dubious route won’t wear well with a lot of Canadians, already predisposed to give the Liberals the heave-ho.
Canadians like their political attacks substantive and well-founded. Anything else only plays right into the hands of the person being attacked. Canada isn’t the States. That’s how Trudeau made it into power in the first place.
Even in America, guess who won even though those precious ties were then being made in China?