Gay conversion “therapy”
Gay conversion "therapy" is insane and evil. It needs to be condemned without qualification. It needs to be illegal. This shouldn't be hard. @AndrewScheer #cdnpoli
— Warren Kinsella (@kinsellawarren) July 11, 2019
And Liberals need to be consistent on this issue. They haven't been. "Federal government rejects petition for nationwide conversion therapy ban" #cdnpoli #lpc #cpc https://t.co/G6oYGouR1c
— Warren Kinsella (@kinsellawarren) July 11, 2019
When they are scared shitless of a backlash from party members, that says all you need to know about their SUPPOSED leadership.
Leaders don’t cower behind their membership — or their respective caucuses — for that matter.
In terms of Behavioural Modification that is utilized for ‘Gay Conversion Therapy’ it is more aptly described as torture in that no homosexuals could possibly be willing participants and therefore they are being forced to participate against their own will which makes any sort of ‘conversion therapy’ an act committed without the requisite Informed Consent which automatically renders the so-called ‘therapy’ an illegal act.
The American Diagnostic & Statistical Manual of Mental Disorders de-pathologized homosexuality way back in the late 80s. Canada ain’t hip, man.
RW
Yep, this one pisses me off. Scheer et al would not care though, on account of I’m not their demographic, being not conservative and queer. A vote they wouldn’t have been getting isn’t one they’d worry about losing…