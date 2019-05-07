Musings —07.05.2019 02:03 PM—
You’re welcome
FREE #CDNPOLI TAKES ON THE LEADERS:
• JUSTIN TRUDEAU: Apologies & selfies. Likes Himself. The real Zoolander.
• ANDREW SCHEER: Hockey Dads & Timmies. Likes beige. The new Bill Davis.
• LIZ MAY: Hugs & policy wonkery. Likes Earth. Everyone’s fave aunt.
• JAGMEET SINGH: MIA.
— Warren Kinsella (@kinsellawarren) July 5, 2019
Bill Davis?? More like Bible Bill Aberhart.
After such memorable events as the India trip and the Aga Khan Xmas vacation, and gross hypocrisy w.r.t. the need to believe women, a “Bill Davis” leader may look more than a little enticing to some folks.
The question is whether Scheer can really do bland.
What about Mad Max or Blanchet?