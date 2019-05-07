You’re welcome

FREE #CDNPOLI TAKES ON THE LEADERS:

• JUSTIN TRUDEAU: Apologies & selfies. Likes Himself. The real Zoolander.

• ANDREW SCHEER: Hockey Dads & Timmies. Likes beige. The new Bill Davis.

• LIZ MAY: Hugs & policy wonkery. Likes Earth. Everyone’s fave aunt.

• JAGMEET SINGH: MIA.

— Warren Kinsella (@kinsellawarren) July 5, 2019