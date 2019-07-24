Musings —07.24.2019 08:53 AM—
Yukon ho! Free Warren travel tweet thread
At Pearson, heading to Yukon, and the airline is refusing to permit me to board with my security rattlesnake. I intend to make a human rights complaint at the earliest opportunity.
— Warren Kinsella (@kinsellawarren) July 24, 2019
There are six “zones” on this flight West. When I told the person at the desk who I am, she said I was in “zone seven.”
— Warren Kinsella (@kinsellawarren) July 24, 2019
I will be sitting near the guy who has been on a fishing trip for five days, without access to bathing facilities. Just watch. https://t.co/9GV75XAEoM
— Warren Kinsella (@kinsellawarren) July 24, 2019
I am heading into the deepest Yukon woods for the next while. That sound you hear is @lisakinsella and all my @DaisyGrp colleagues celebrating the absence of my usual funny Wednesday-morning @krispykreme post.
— Warren Kinsella (@kinsellawarren) July 24, 2019