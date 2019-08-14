Musings —08.14.2019 09:55 AM—
Adam Vaughan Watch: Adam lies. Again.
Adam, this simply appalling. This is not a photo of children anywhere in Canada. You know that. You need to make that clear. #cdnpoli #lpc https://t.co/MQyW7GYfdj
— Warren Kinsella (@kinsellawarren) August 13, 2019
@JIMrichards1010 on @NEWSTALK1010 eviscerates @TOAdamVaughan for spreading bullshit on social media. Listen to all of it. #cdnpoli #lpc #cpc #ndp https://t.co/fz7wZI6f34
— Warren Kinsella (@kinsellawarren) August 14, 2019
Sadly, much of the Libs campaign will be of this ilk. Misinformation and fear-mongering about things the Conservatives will never actually do.
And yet they do it because there is a segment of the population who will believe this tripe, and vote Liberal because of it.
Steve,
Worked out great for Martin in 2006.
Warren, for once I disagree with y0u.
This isn’t “simply” appalling.
It’s FUCKING appalling.
When an MP spreads misinformation like this, they need to go. Not in October, right now.
Cheers.
Agreed
He’s been off his rocker the last few weeks, even more so than usual.
Unfortunately he’s a shoe-in to get re-elected.