08.14.2019 09:55 AM

Adam Vaughan Watch: Adam lies. Again.

5 Comments

  1. Steve T says:
    August 14, 2019 at 10:37 am

    Sadly, much of the Libs campaign will be of this ilk. Misinformation and fear-mongering about things the Conservatives will never actually do.

    And yet they do it because there is a segment of the population who will believe this tripe, and vote Liberal because of it.

    Reply
  2. Fred J Pertanson says:
    August 14, 2019 at 11:22 am

    Warren, for once I disagree with y0u.

    This isn’t “simply” appalling.

    It’s FUCKING appalling.

    When an MP spreads misinformation like this, they need to go. Not in October, right now.

    Cheers.

    Reply
  3. Dork in East York says:
    August 14, 2019 at 12:46 pm

    He’s been off his rocker the last few weeks, even more so than usual.

    Unfortunately he’s a shoe-in to get re-elected.

    Reply

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

CAPTCHA Image

*