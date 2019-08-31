Musings —08.31.2019 09:22 AM—
Breaking: Trudeau and Scheer adopt same position on abortion
Isn’t it neat how the universe balances itself, sometimes?
“Trudeau notes that he is personally very opposed to abortion.” #cdnpoli https://t.co/mIJIQBPtLu
— Warren Kinsella (@kinsellawarren) August 31, 2019
Both Tories and Grits have dissenters from the official party position on the issues of SSM and abortion. This has been well established going back about 30 years. Leaders on both sides have been inconsistent while Canada experienced major social changes…. Which in fairness actually mirrors the attitudes of many Canadians. Both parties embarrass themselves if they attack the other on these issues. Stones / glass houses etc….
The only difference here is that PM Zoolander’s incompetent team of desperate, frequent losers chose to re-open these wounds… they sense that after all the disappointments, lies and failures, they have nothing left to sell Canadians in their final 7 weeks in the spotlight. The Tories didn’t start this fight because they know better and frankly, they have some class.
The big difference is the Liberals raise the issues and the fact that some individuals within the OTHER party have opposing views to be divisive, the CPC raises it to highlight the hypocrisy of the Liberals and the bias of the media.
It was a giant issue for a week to attack Scheer, and as soon as the Trudeau video was released, the media decided the story is over.
I thought this was settled when JFK ran?
Darn it you’re going to ruin it all. Rachel Curran tried to give us the nod on PnP the other night.
CPC plan is to keep Trudeau, Libs & their media hacks like
CBC News on this BS track throughout campaign, while Canadians are focused on economy, health care and everything else but social value issues, which were long settled.
Went to Ontario a few months ago and all the outspoken progressive friends couldn’t let it go that Scheer has a personal belief of choosing to be pro-life.
Doesn’t matter that Scheer says that this political issue has been settled and isn’t interested in opening the abortion debate out of the bottle.
It was like wow… there aren’t any social issues in Federal Politics to scare voters with anymore. (As shown by a Harper government not Pursuing any such movements .) And yet the Trudeau brain trust had successfully got the attention of the electorate regarding Scheer over this.
This issue was to be the ticket to get re-elected. Time to hit the reset button on the campaign, I sense the start of 2006 Paul Martin style campaign is being emulated by Team Trudeau.
Nick,
IMHO, people will decide this election on their opinion of Trudeau and his government’s performance. His PMO is off-track, as usual, stirring up the muck on settled social issues. SETTLED, because they are. Fellow progressives have to stop manufacturing flimsy excuses to re-elect Trudeau. Vote NDP or Green, if you must. Or sit the next one out.
Last time I checked 33% thought this government deserves re-election. Anyone want to put more lipstick on that pig?
My bias: I will hold my nose, bring my stomach pump with me in case it becomes necessary, but nevertheless vote CPC just to get Trudeau out. He very much needs to pay the overdue political price for turfing JWR and JP from caucus.
I now have as much affection for him as I always had for Harper. (Not news for anyone reading here.)
Nick,
Most of his people are retread Martinites…
WOW! Trudeau has morals – NO to killing babies
.. dear real Sean.. Howzit in Dreamland.. where the Harper Royal Rump Party of Scheer has ‘class’ ? What level of ‘class’ .. the Rob Anders, the Ray Novak, the Joe Oliver, the Ken Boessenkool, the Peter Kent.. the weenie wagger Tony Clement, the Sam Oosterhoff kinda zealot evangelical swagger ‘class’ ?
.. dear Warren.. love the puppy.. sweet ! Pro tip.. at teething time.. Those cattlebeast shinbones cut like hockey pucks are a saving grace but scrape most of the marrow out.. add to soup.. serve the bone frozen to the puppy.. hell – keep dishing them out as it matures.. but under no doubt you know dawgs. My last one only chewed one shoe from any pair, including my fave cowboy boots and did the thumb of my best ever baseball glove.. I wept
Back on track though.. I personally would not encourage abortion.. BUT .. and its a big BUT .. that is not my call. My call is ‘answer the bell’ as rung by the woman who is pregnant.. man up and back HER CALL to the hilt.. and .. Yes.. her call is the call jacko.. and if that means getting married.. being dad.. well amen.. get your shit in one bag and be a tremendous DAD..
“UT .. and its a big BUT .. that is not my call. My call is ‘answer the bell’ as rung by the woman who is pregnant.. man up and back HER CALL to the hilt.. and .. Yes.. her call is the call jacko.. and if that means getting married.. being dad.. well amen.”
Good for you,. Sal. Most men have difficulty suppressing their masculinity and going totally subservient like that. I know I’ve never been able to master it…just can’t get past the fact that it takes TWO to get pregnant…
