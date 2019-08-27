08.27.2019 07:48 AM

Buses? Aren’t those for throwing uppity women under?

1 Comment

  1. Dave says:
    August 27, 2019 at 9:29 am

    http://www.msn.com/en-ca/news/canada/doug-ford-met-with-former-key-client-of-his-family-business-deco-labels/ar-AAGoprd?li=AAggFp5&ocid=iehp You can forget about Trudeau, now we have a real scandal!!!!!!

    Reply

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

CAPTCHA Image

*