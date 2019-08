Warren — Musings —

And Trudeau could lose over it.

And, God Almighty, he deserves to lose over it.

Ms. Wilson-Raybould says she remains puzzled by the pressure Mr. Trudeau’s office placed on her. “I know that there was a huge lobbying effort by that company,” she says. “But the motivations for the prime minister or all of those people that engaged with me in the way that they did? You’d have to ask them.”