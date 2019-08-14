Feature, Musings —08.14.2019 11:26 AM—
#LavScam shocker: Trudeau broke conflict law
That’s a Toronto Star headline, folks. Unless I’m missing something, Justin Trudeau just lost the federal election.
He personally broke the law.
@JustinTrudeau broke the law. He should resign. Fortunately for his opponents, he’ll of course refuse to do so. He has now become a big albatross around the neck of the #LPC campaign. #cdnpoli #lpc #cpc #ndp https://t.co/RMTfHzToGB
— Warren Kinsella (@kinsellawarren) August 14, 2019
I wonder how Susan Delacourt is doing right about now. Not well, I bet. #cdnpoli pic.twitter.com/CIJ2KRhCF0
— Warren Kinsella (@kinsellawarren) August 14, 2019
@AndrewScheer called for @JustinTrudeau to resign when @RobertFife and team broke this story. We now know he was right to do so. #cdnpoli #cpc #lpc #ndp #lavscam
— Warren Kinsella (@kinsellawarren) August 14, 2019
If they had any morality, resign. But they won’t. Because they don’t. https://t.co/JoPFZyjg7j
— Warren Kinsella (@kinsellawarren) August 14, 2019
This creates a problem for the napping Mounties. #cdnpoli #lavscam
— Warren Kinsella (@kinsellawarren) August 14, 2019
There is a cancer on the Prime Minister’s Office. #cdnpoli #lavscam
— Warren Kinsella (@kinsellawarren) August 14, 2019
Never say never. But I don’t see how Broadhurst, Butts, or even God Almighty, can pull them out of this not so surprising tailspin.
Do you know if the RCMP is doing an investigation on this issue? Now that the Ethics Commissioner has put out his report confirming that Justin and his clan broke the law, will charges be laid by the RCMP?
Wherry must be feeling weary.
Dark, economic cloud storms, gathering on the horizon. This is what voters will be thinking about: what this’ll mean for them, and who can help them if things get tough. Sad, but I doubt many people care about how badly JW-R and Dr. JP were treated. Perpetrators are going to get off, Scot-free.
Also, unless I misunderstand, it sounds like Trudeau refused to waive cabinet privilege for the Ethics Commission to conduct the full investigation. If that’s the case, THAT should stick hard.
Under normal circumstances I would agree, but too many people are more afraid that Andrew is another Doug Ford so will look the other way when it comes to Trudeau ethical breaches.
I would love to see the media pose some hard questions to Trudeau at his upcoming press conference, but I’m sure they won’t. $600 million or so goes a long way.
And I thought the ethics commissioner was just a federal government yes man. Congratulations Mr Dion on proving me wrong. Although he perhaps didn’t want to be implicated in a cover-up. So there’s that.
As much as I despise this Prime Minister (really the only one about which I can say that), I don’t really think anyone cares about this issue anymore.
Gotcha
Pedant,
Well, if that’s the case, then where is the 60-65% polling change metric coming from???
JT is barrelling ahead. Sorry-Not Sorry. “I was protecting jobs.” “Canadians have a choice in October.” He has his story and he’s sticking to it. Unbelievable. Arrogant b**tard.