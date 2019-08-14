LavScam shocker: Trudeau broke conflict law

That’s a ⁦Toronto Star⁩ headline, folks. Unless I’m missing something, Justin Trudeau just lost the federal election.

He personally broke the law.

⁦@JustinTrudeau⁩ broke the law. He should resign. Fortunately for his opponents, he’ll of course refuse to do so. He has now become a big albatross around the neck of the #LPC campaign. #cdnpoli #lpc #cpc #ndp https://t.co/RMTfHzToGB — Warren Kinsella (@kinsellawarren) August 14, 2019

I wonder how Susan Delacourt is doing right about now. Not well, I bet. #cdnpoli pic.twitter.com/CIJ2KRhCF0 — Warren Kinsella (@kinsellawarren) August 14, 2019

If they had any morality, resign. But they won’t. Because they don’t. https://t.co/JoPFZyjg7j — Warren Kinsella (@kinsellawarren) August 14, 2019

This creates a problem for the napping Mounties. #cdnpoli #lavscam — Warren Kinsella (@kinsellawarren) August 14, 2019