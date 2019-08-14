, 08.14.2019 11:26 AM

#LavScam shocker: Trudeau broke conflict law

That’s a ⁦Toronto Star⁩ headline, folks. Unless I’m missing something, Justin Trudeau just lost the federal election.

He personally broke the law.


12 Comments

  1. Ronald O'Dowd says:
    August 14, 2019 at 11:42 am

    Never say never. But I don’t see how Broadhurst, Butts, or even God Almighty, can pull them out of this not so surprising tailspin.

    Reply
  2. Sonja Alcock says:
    August 14, 2019 at 11:46 am

    Do you know if the RCMP is doing an investigation on this issue? Now that the Ethics Commissioner has put out his report confirming that Justin and his clan broke the law, will charges be laid by the RCMP?

    Reply
  3. Ronald O'Dowd says:
    August 14, 2019 at 11:50 am

    Wherry must be feeling weary.

    Reply
  4. Douglas W says:
    August 14, 2019 at 11:57 am

    Dark, economic cloud storms, gathering on the horizon. This is what voters will be thinking about: what this’ll mean for them, and who can help them if things get tough. Sad, but I doubt many people care about how badly JW-R and Dr. JP were treated. Perpetrators are going to get off, Scot-free.

    Reply
  5. WestGuy says:
    August 14, 2019 at 11:57 am

    Also, unless I misunderstand, it sounds like Trudeau refused to waive cabinet privilege for the Ethics Commission to conduct the full investigation. If that’s the case, THAT should stick hard.

    Reply
  6. Gyor says:
    August 14, 2019 at 12:23 pm

    Under normal circumstances I would agree, but too many people are more afraid that Andrew is another Doug Ford so will look the other way when it comes to Trudeau ethical breaches.

    Reply
  7. Jim Keegan says:
    August 14, 2019 at 1:35 pm

    I would love to see the media pose some hard questions to Trudeau at his upcoming press conference, but I’m sure they won’t. $600 million or so goes a long way.

    Reply
  8. Roger B says:
    August 14, 2019 at 1:45 pm

    And I thought the ethics commissioner was just a federal government yes man. Congratulations Mr Dion on proving me wrong. Although he perhaps didn’t want to be implicated in a cover-up. So there’s that.

    Reply
  9. Pedant says:
    August 14, 2019 at 1:46 pm

    As much as I despise this Prime Minister (really the only one about which I can say that), I don’t really think anyone cares about this issue anymore.

    Reply
  10. Chris says:
    August 14, 2019 at 2:03 pm

    JT is barrelling ahead. Sorry-Not Sorry. “I was protecting jobs.” “Canadians have a choice in October.” He has his story and he’s sticking to it. Unbelievable. Arrogant b**tard.

    Reply

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

CAPTCHA Image

*