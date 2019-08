Warren — Musings —

My friend of 40 years, Jim. He’s gay.

In all of those 40 years, we never once discussed it. I didn’t know and I didn’t care. Now I know, and I still don’t care.

He’s one of my best and oldest friends. I love him like you love a brother.

I want him to be happy, and I want him to be loved.

He is.

