Musings —08.04.2019 04:40 AM—
When words no longer have meaning
This is an astonishing statement from a former Prime Minister. Crimes against humanity include murder, genocide, ethnic cleansing, terrorism, death squads, kidnappings, enslavement, torture, rape and extreme acts of violence. Is she actually saying that? #cdnpoli #cpc https://t.co/3jlvjSUgut
— Warren Kinsella (@kinsellawarren) August 4, 2019
There was a reason why many conservatives left the party when Campbell became leader. Her thoughtless words and careless use of language prove that their decision to leave in 1992 was the correct one.
Selling a product you know will likely cause the death of tens to hundreds of millions while lying about it seems like it should fall under the category of crimes against humanity.
We need a new category of crime for this, because it’s not the first time this has happened. Cigarette companies knew they product caused cancer even before the scientific consensus but denied it for decades. Antacid companies knew ulcars where caused by bacteria that could be easily cured, but hid it, losing out on a Nobel Prize. I’m sure there are many other examples, large and small.
.. her statement does not bother me.. rather, I find it extremely timely & concerning. It seems blunt, forceful.. accurate as hell. I respect her recent efforts tremendously. The basic message is easily born out by the copious readings I see on a daily basis.. Twitter, Facebook, Progressive Bloggers.. Google News
As a former resident of Alberta and beautiful British Columbia.. and mucho friends and family in both.. I see what is happening.. Jason Kenney in the bag for Big Oil just a toxic smelly rancid example.. Justin Trudeau et al as captured as Stephen Harper & Ray Novak ever was.. Doug Ford.. huddling in his rec room with Charles McVety, Andrew Scheer doin the evangelical pious wango tango.. Ms Mckenna doin an amazing imitation of Peter Kent as pretend Ministers of Environment.. hystericals
We must raise emissions
To lower emissions ..
Is that.. Animal Farm ? 1984 ? Lord of the Flies ?
.. approx 96% of Canada’s vaunted ‘oil reserves’ are ‘all that wealth in the ground’ – the Tar Sands – ergo – we can expect Kenney & Trudeau or Scheer to jam that to the max.. drill baby drill .. hell, The Koch Brothers are the largest holders.. plus the Chinese.. of ‘our resources’.
But let’s get taxpayers to pay for ‘War Rooms’ .. and Doug Ford’s TV news.. let cheap shot Main Media & the Twitterati vilify and pile on the Mrs Philpotts.. or Ms Wilson-Reybould.. Hell, we finally get some real deal people into power.. and a steam roller named Lavalin & Butts just flattens them..
Where the hell is Scott Brison these days anyways .. still spending more time with his family at BMO & Lavalin ?