09.20.2019 08:40 AM

BREAKING: confidential LPC talking points on blackface scandal leaked

#LPC TALKING POINTS ON PRIME MINISTER BLACKFACE

  • He comes from privilege. He’s rich. Rich people get to play by different rules.
  • It happened long ago. Want to see our Scheer video from a decade ago?
  • All of us have done something egregiously racist when we were kids. You know, at the age of 30.
  • Judge Justin by his record on opposing racism in Canada,even though racism is the worst it’s been in several decades.
  • Justin may have bought her drinks in a bar one night,but Andrew Scheer rode an elevator with Faith Goldy once.
  • Case by case, intersectionality, deeply sorry, blab blah blah.

  1. Joseph Taylor says:
    September 20, 2019 at 8:57 am

    This obsession with Faith Goldy just shows how out of touch the political elite are. I would bet my last dollar that a solid 90% of the Canadian population has no idea who Faith Goldy even is.

  2. Peter says:
    September 20, 2019 at 9:04 am

    You forgot “Blame Harper”.

  3. John Groves says:
    September 20, 2019 at 9:10 am

    “it happened long ago”

    How long ago did he brush off an Indigenous protestor looking for clean water with a “thank you for your donation”? A couple of months ago?

  4. dave says:
    September 20, 2019 at 9:22 am

    http://www.msn.com/en-ca/news/politics/trudeau-says-he-never-told-candidate-vetting-committee-about-blackface-because-he-was-embarrassed/ar-AAHzmgn?li=AAggNb9&ocid=iehp

