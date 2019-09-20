Musings —09.20.2019 08:40 AM—
BREAKING: confidential LPC talking points on blackface scandal leaked
#LPC TALKING POINTS ON PRIME MINISTER BLACKFACE
- He comes from privilege. He’s rich. Rich people get to play by different rules.
- It happened long ago. Want to see our Scheer video from a decade ago?
- All of us have done something egregiously racist when we were kids. You know, at the age of 30.
- Judge Justin by his record on opposing racism in Canada,even though racism is the worst it’s been in several decades.
- Justin may have bought her drinks in a bar one night,but Andrew Scheer rode an elevator with Faith Goldy once.
- Case by case, intersectionality, deeply sorry, blab blah blah.
This obsession with Faith Goldy just shows how out of touch the political elite are. I would bet my last dollar that a solid 90% of the Canadian population has no idea who Faith Goldy even is.
You forgot “Blame Harper”.
“it happened long ago”
How long ago did he brush off an Indigenous protestor looking for clean water with a “thank you for your donation”? A couple of months ago?
