Feature, Musings —09.19.2019 07:07 AM—
BREAKING: shocking video of our racist Prime Minister in blackface
It’s from 2003, I’m told – more recent than the photos from last night. In it, he acts like an ape – which leaves to wonder if that’s what he thinks black people are like.
It leaves no other option: he must resign.
Yes, there is a federal election happening, but there are 338 campaigns going on. So, a pointed question – which and how many those 338 candidates now view Trudeau as an asset or a liability to their own campaigns?
How many of the 338 Liberal candidates view Justin as an asset? Well they stood by him during SNC, and against JWR and Philpott, and against Celina R. Caesar-Chavannes, during the Norman Affair, and against obstruction of justice. So they’ll keep supporting him.
Time to turf the lot.
they know if they go against
The main video is blocked, as you say.
The video of the news story also leads to the video (still blocked) and, for me, the commercial between the two was a Singh campaign spot with Singh talking about a leader who says one thing but does another.
Not sure if that was random placement or not.
BRANT has Team Trudeau on her signs. Have only seen a few others but haven’t seen any other candidates with TT on signs in SWO.
I think JT may have personally persuaded her to run though.