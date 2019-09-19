, 09.19.2019 07:07 AM

BREAKING: shocking video of our racist Prime Minister in blackface

It’s from 2003, I’m told – more recent than the photos from last night. In it, he acts like an ape – which leaves to wonder if that’s what he thinks black people are like.

It leaves no other option: he must resign.



4 Comments

  1. Lance says:
    September 19, 2019 at 7:34 am

    Yes, there is a federal election happening, but there are 338 campaigns going on. So, a pointed question – which and how many those 338 candidates now view Trudeau as an asset or a liability to their own campaigns?

    Reply
    • joe says:
      September 19, 2019 at 8:01 am

      How many of the 338 Liberal candidates view Justin as an asset? Well they stood by him during SNC, and against JWR and Philpott, and against Celina R. Caesar-Chavannes, during the Norman Affair, and against obstruction of justice. So they’ll keep supporting him.

      Time to turf the lot.

      they know if they go against

      Reply
  2. CanadianKate says:
    September 19, 2019 at 7:55 am

    The main video is blocked, as you say.

    The video of the news story also leads to the video (still blocked) and, for me, the commercial between the two was a Singh campaign spot with Singh talking about a leader who says one thing but does another.

    Not sure if that was random placement or not.

    Reply
  3. Martin says:
    September 19, 2019 at 8:02 am

    BRANT has Team Trudeau on her signs. Have only seen a few others but haven’t seen any other candidates with TT on signs in SWO.

    I think JT may have personally persuaded her to run though.

    Reply

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

CAPTCHA Image

*