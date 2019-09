Campaign 2019 day one, in tweets

Listening to Trudeau. Still not hearing a campaign theme. Still not hearing a main message. Still not hearing a hit song that the kids can dance to. This guy is taking a big, big risk. #cdnpoli #lpc #cpc #ndp #LavScam pic.twitter.com/qHzSbqmULf — Warren Kinsella (@kinsellawarren) September 11, 2019

French media kicking the shit out of @JustinTrudeau on Bill 21. #cdnpoli #lpc — Warren Kinsella (@kinsellawarren) September 11, 2019

Media being very tough and effective with @JustinTrudeau. They’re not letting him get away with anything. Impressed. #cdnpoli — Warren Kinsella (@kinsellawarren) September 11, 2019

Rights are rights. Except when they’re violated in Quebec. Makes me want to throw up. #cdnpoli #lpc — Warren Kinsella (@kinsellawarren) September 11, 2019

“I do not engage in personal attacks.”@JustinTrudeau just blew up hundreds of lie detector machines across Canada. #cdnpoli — Warren Kinsella (@kinsellawarren) September 11, 2019