On @EvanLSolomon @CFRAOttawa show. Asked why #LPC support didn't plummet after @JustinTrudeau racist blackface scandal broke. Me: "Because voters don't think he's a racist, they think he's an idiot. They always knew he was an idiot. So they weren't surprised." #elxn43 #cdnpoli pic.twitter.com/ompd7qpf3B

— Warren Kinsella (@kinsellawarren) September 24, 2019