Feature, Musings —09.30.2019 10:05 AM—
Debates, debate moderators and those who seek to influence them
The picture above was apparently taken last night in Ottawa. It shows the Huffington Post’s Althia Raj and the Liberal Party’s Gerald Butts.
Raj is one of the moderators in the crucial (and only) English-language leaders’ debate.
She and her employer have been criticized many times in the past for being biased – in favour of the Liberal Party of Justin Trudeau.
In my view, Butts was merely doing his job, and doing it well. But was it a good idea for Raj to get together with Butts, mere days before the debates kick off?
No. And some studies actually make that clear, too.
- Conservative voters – and the debate audience will include conservative voters – are acutely focussed on moderator bias, as seen in this Rasmussen survey. Why, then, feed that narrative?
- The danger for Raj, here, is that she can (and likely will) be now seen as having changed the debate outcome – whether she did so or not. Moderators may feel they lack that power, but voters don’t think they do.
- There is now an entire cottage industry devoted to finding and documenting media bias. It is a surprisingly sophisticated mini-industry. Raj is dreaming in technicolour (or in high definition 4K) if she thinks that the above little get-together will go unnoticed. It lit up the Internet after it came out last night; it’s still doing so.
There’s bias, and there’s appearance of bias. In a tight election race, it is stupid for a reporter to do anything that provides evidence of an appearance of bias. Particularly when there is a requirement that “high journalistic standards” be maintained in respect of the debates.
It’s always the same: people in Ottawa regularly think that everyone South of the Queensway don’t notice what they do after hours.
But we do.
The source of the photo might be the most interesting part of this. Either its complete stupidity or someone on the campaign:
a) wants PMJT to lose
b) hates GB
c) wants to pin the loss on GB
d) all of the above…
Who cares who took the pic? The content of the pic is the story- anything else is typical LPC conspiratorial distraction.
Exactly. Like the recording between JWR and Michael Wernick. People bashed JWR for simply recording the conversation when the content of the tape was the real issue. Same with this.
Precisely! The justice maxim comes to mind – justice must not only be done, it must be SEEN to be done. In this photo BIAS is seen to be happening.
Spin 101.
Blame the messenger.
I think folks are missing the point… All of the parties have backroom meetings like this with the debate organizers if they can get away with it. The fact that it happened means nothing and is nothing new. As Warren says, this is precisely what staff are paid to do.
What is far more intriguing is that someone playing at the top levels of Team Corruption wanted the public to know about it, jam it down their throat the next morning and I say good for them.
Say it ain’t so. This is hardly her first offence. Let’s just say, the jury would certainly find her as a useful idiot to the LPC and Justin Trudeau.
That is very stupid of her. What many con voters (and I assume some Dippers) will worry about is not just whether she is biased, but whether she thinks she isn’t.
This problem has become so bad in the States that one doesn’t need to read media articles anymore, one just needs to see what outlet they are in to know what they say. The excellent news aggregate RealClearPolitics has a daily selection of about forty opinion pieces from all around the country–the vast majority (tediously) about Trump. I used to read a lot of them faithfully, but I no longer bother. I just check the publication they’re in and assume I know what they say. Occasionally I check to see whether I’m guilty of my own bias and read some as a self-imposed fairness test. So far, I am being completely fair. The only original and interesting stuff being written down there these days comes from GOP dissidents and the solid left.
My mother, God rest her soul, repeated many times “always consider the source”. She was talking about not letting haters get your goat but I’ve found it applies to all aspects of life.
It also applies to people on Facebook. Every time I see anything about politics on Facebook I immediately look to see who posted it. Then I don’t waste my time reading it as I already know what it’s going to say by who posted it.
The notable exception being Mr Kinsella who has done a 180 on the subject of Trudeau recently and it’s been fascinating to watch.
Actually as a Dipper voter my top worry is not her biases, those are well known for a long time. No, my worry biggest fear is that she leaked the debate question ahead of time to Butts.
She needa to request herself as a moderator and the debate questions altered or changed entirely where possible.
Firstly, this should be on the front page of major newspapers across the country tomorrow. Secondly, she should be asked to step down from the panel.
That being said, this being Gerry Butts and the LPC key strategist, my concern if I were the other parties would be this: How much did Raj share with Butts as to the gist of the questions that Trudeau would be asked to respond to? And how much influence did Buts impart on Raj as to the tone and gist of the debate questions. No question, Justin gets a “heads up” as to the coming debate. This is the very thing Andrew Coyne, as a national political/government affairs commentator expressed concern about. How much does $600,000,000 buy the Trudeau government in bailing out the major newspapers? I guess it gets you to clear your calendar for Gerry BFF Butts. Sweet.
Raj is a perfect example of why legacy media is losing the war against Social Media and alternative news sites. They’re compounding their errors with fake and/or non-relevant news & definite hints of biased reporting. Just look at some of the CBC crap we’re seeing from various campaigns – more personal assassinations than any hint of the day’s events.
Raj meeting with Butts days before she moderates the debate?
Just plain stupid!
err um, just wondering when the Huffington Post became part of the legacy media. My knees tell me all the time, but I didn’t realize I was that old.
Unifor journalists biased in favor of Justin? I’m shocked that anyone would think that. Shocked I tell you. And don’t even think that he might be transferring money to her from that 600 million dollar government bribe fund.
I don’t think Althea is a total hack or anything like that, but . . . I’m a regular watcher of the At Issue panel on The National (where she’s a regular), and it’s been pretty damn clear for some time that she’s pro-Liberal and anti-Tory.
Raj has been bought and paid for and Butts is making sure she follows through! Any questions asked will be suspect that Trudeau had the questions before the debate.
Inquiring minds want to know.
Was she giving Gerald the questions or was Gerald giving her the questions that he knows Justin can answer?
Why isn’t this picture on the front page of mainstream media yet?
Precisely because it is about mainstream media being portrayed in a bad light.
FFS, this is Ottawa where every stripe of political operative is everywhere with a goddamned camera. These brains aren’t in neutral, they’re in park.
C’EST PAS FORT…
So, does she now keep her regular place on CBC national panels too?
Why doesn’t CBC just have Butts sit on these panels, why not go to the source, why let the spider sit in his web, shine some light on him?
She should be fired…
And this showes how low and corrupt the liberals are…stoopingto fix the debates….
The whole debate should be changed..
The leaders should not know till the debate on what they are debating about…
Only debate I want to see is on their platform
Good news for Conservative voters, Scheer has been completely investigated by the Libs and the worst thing they could find was he may or may not have been allowed to call himself a broker. He did legally sell insurance though. What an elitist! His parents made over 100k, what a snob!
As for the pic, I wonder if he is telling her what articles to write, or what questions to ask. Oh wait I forgot, articles are Telford’s specialty so it must be about the debate.
With the Libs moving hard left, and based on the polls, the majority of Canadians want to move far left from the pragmatic ways we used to praise. I fear for the future if this is a trend and not a blip.
How ethical Butts meeting the journalist who just happens to be one of the moderators for an upcoming debate. Butts must be giving her the debate questions and the overall script anything to help Trudeau stay on track during the debate.
Oh come on now. Where else would a wonk like Butts get a date except with an even bigger wonk.
Have some pity on them.
Ethics demands she recuse herself from moderating as this surely creates the appearance of bias.
The funny thing is if Trudeau was meeting her we’d just think he was trying to get in her pants. With Butts we know it’s just about fixing the election debate.
During one of the latter times that LavScam came up with CBC’s ‘At Issue’ panel, Raj, who was one of the panel members at that time, came across as a cheerleader for the Liberals. So, I’d say her impartiality has been less than stellar for a while now.
Raj, and “Independent Journalist” Susan Ryley should really just openly admit they work for the LPC, it could not be more obvious