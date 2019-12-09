Warren — Musings —09.12.2019 09:40 PM Elizabeth May wins the debate with a simple visual Ouch. 1 Comment Ronald O'Dowd says: September 12, 2019 at 10:33 pm Didn’t watch. Know anyone who did? Don’t think Trudeau is hurt THIS time. But IMHO, it’s a mistake to repeatedly ghost oneself. After a while it sinks in: what is he afraid of and more importantly, what does he absolutely not want to talk about repeatedly in this campaign? Here’s a hint: three letters. If it becomes all about SNC pretty much all of the time then Trudeau is royally screwed. Reply Leave a Reply Cancel reply Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *Comment Name * Email * Website CAPTCHA Code *
Didn’t watch. Know anyone who did?
Don’t think Trudeau is hurt THIS time. But IMHO, it’s a mistake to repeatedly ghost oneself. After a while it sinks in: what is he afraid of and more importantly, what does he absolutely not want to talk about repeatedly in this campaign? Here’s a hint: three letters. If it becomes all about SNC pretty much all of the time then Trudeau is royally screwed.