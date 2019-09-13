Musings —09.13.2019 01:21 PM—
I never said that Sheila Copps is a craven, cowardly, crooked, contemptible, crazy person
I never said that. I never called her a fucking liar and a lunatic, even if she is.
But I am tempted to sue her. Not to get my hands on her pension, worth millions since Paul Martin wisely dumped her.
No, I’d do it for disclosure. To see her communications with PMO.
That would be worth the trouble.
(And, no, I don’t work for the Greens. I set up their war room and moved on. Lisa, meanwhile, is capable of speaking for herself. She’s smarter and more credible than Sheila, among other things.)
And yet your old boss made her his #2.
How did you feel about that at the time?
Doron,
That’s between Kinsella, Chrétien and their God.
“She’s smarter and more credible than Sheila”
Hey, Warren, that is almost an insult to Lisa. We all know Sheila is neither smart nor credible.
Cheers!
You sure have mellowed out, complimenting Martin like that.
Maybe if Copps took the trouble to check party membership records, she just might end up being a bit more enlightened…