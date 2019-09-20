Musings —09.20.2019 07:34 AM—
Justin Trudeau sure likes to get photographed doing stupid things
Show me the boy and I’ll show you the man, etc.
Sent over the transom. There’s a lot more of this coming, I’m told.
L’État, c’est moi
No Justin it’s not.
Still raises the obvious question: why did none of this come out when he was running for leader? And when he was running for PM in 2o15?
Seems like “being a victim of your own privilege” means you get a pass for a LOT of things, no?
Warren do you think the media other than Sun is either way too sympathetic for Trudeau or straight up in the bag for him? The difference in tone between the international media and Canadian is pretty telling on this story. Why is nobody in the MSM bringing up the fact he was wearing a banana t shirt with a cod piece in his pants in full blackface? I am one of the last people to ever play the racist card but if that isn’t racist I don’t know what is.
I think he will be stepping down soon as the leader. News stations across the world have picked it up. I agree with Derrick Snowdy. Its not his cosplay that is concerning the most but its where his hands are on the young girl. Was his friend Ingvaldson a bad associate? Was he smoking dope with his students? All these rumours circulating on the net that the RCMP know are true or not. You can only cover up so much then it unravels. The RCMP being made to look real bad now.