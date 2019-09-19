Feature, Musings —09.19.2019 09:30 AM—
My latest: Justin Trudeau likens black people to apes. Don’t let him get away with that.
An ape?
The video is grainy. It’s blurry, and it’s hard to make out who is in it.
But we don’t have to guess. The Liberal Party of Canada has confirmed to Global News – which released the video on Thursday morning – that it depicts Justin Trudeau, the leader of the Liberal Party and the Prime Minister of Canada.
Acting like an ape.
In the video, he’s covered (again) in blackface. He really worked at it, too: he made certain to smear dark make-up on his face, neck, ears, arms. Even his legs. We can see through the holes in his jeans that he did that.
There are three photographs, now, of Trudeau in blackface. One from his high school days in Montreal, and two from a party at the high school he taught at in Vancouver. With his hand on an unidentified young woman’s chest.
He was about thirty in that last photo. He was someone who taught kids – who was supposed to be setting an example for kids.
But we digress. Back to the video.
In the video, Justin Trudeau is seen for only a few fleeting seconds. There’s no sound. But it is unmistakable what the future Prime Minister of Canada and his pals are doing.
Trudeau’s acting like an ape. Sticking out his tongue, waving around his arms, shuffling around like a simian would, in a zoo or a jungle or something.
I showed the video to my shocked colleagues when they came into the office. Two of them are card-carrying Liberals. They agree with me: Justin Trudeau was in blackface, acting like an ape.
Now, why would he do that?
Brent Staples is a member of the editorial board of the New York Times. Around the time Roseanne Barr called an advisor to Barack Obama the progeny of an ape, Staples wrote an extensive study about that. About how racists like to depict black people as apes.
Like Justin Trudeau did.
Here’s Staples: “[It’s] one of the oldest and most profoundly racist slanders in American history…This depiction — promoted by slave traders, historians and practitioners of “scientific” racism — was used to justify slavery, lynching and the creation of the Jim Crow state…[It’s] the ape caricature.”
Throwing bananas at black public figures. Making noises like apes at public events. Calling Michelle Obama “an ape in heels.” It’s all aimed at one simple, incontrovertible message: that black people are animals. That they are less than whites. That they belong in cages.
At this point – and with the Trudeau in blackface leading newscasts around the planet – the evidence cannot be rebutted: the Prime Minister of Canada, as man and not just a boy, traded in the foulest racist stereotypes. He thought it was funny. He thought he could get away with it.
So, that’s him: he’s the scum of the Earth. He doesn’t deserve to be elected dogcatcher, let alone a Prime Minister of a G7 country.
Oddly, the issue isn’t him. It’s now the members of the Liberal Party. It’s us.
Will Liberal MPs now publicly condemn their “leader,” as I counselled two distressed Grit MPs to do this morning? They must.
And, Canadians, too, have a decision to make. Will we let him get away with it? Trudeau and his loathsome coterie are laying low, clearly believing this all will blow over in time. And it might, you know.
It is up to us – Canadians – to say: not good enough. Not on. Not this time.
Justin Trudeau – the goddamned Prime Minister of Canada – is on a video, this morning, joking that black people are, you know, apes.
This man is unfit. We, Canadians, must line up on October 21 and reject him and his ways.
We must.
I’m bewildered, and perhaps naive.
Honestly, until the story about the Virginia Governor broke last year, I had never even heard of “blackface”. It had never occurred to me that people would put shoe polish on their skin to impersonate someone of a different race.
I’m not that much younger than Trudeau (39). Was this really such a common thing in the 80s and 90s and I was just utterly oblivious to it?
Pedant,
It goes all the way back to Al Jolson and even far further back than that.
I am in my mid fifties. That means I grew up in the 1960s and 1970s. I can assure you that even in those days, it was uncommon and very, very disrespectful to wear “blackface”. Only racists and fools did it, usually only someone who was both.
No one of my generation with an ounce of decency thought it was funny, or appropriate, ever. Not in the 1970s, 80s, or 90s. Warren, I’m sure you would agree?
Trudeau will get away with this insult, just like Trump gets away with the same.
In America, the 300,000 Republican Party Elites live by their own rules and are rewarded with the support of 66 million voters, election after election. As Trump once boasted, he could shoot someone on 5th ave and get away with it.
In Canada, the 300,000 Liberal Laurentian Elites have a separate set of rules to govern their behaviour, and 8 million sycophants in Ontario and Atlantic Canada willing to support them, no questions asked.
I was thinking of this old Bruce Hornsby song this morning. I actually cried thinking about what I would say to the young visible minority children I tutor each week.
Why do they have to live with a leader like Trudeau? “That’s just the way it is”…
“That’s just the way it is
Ah, but don’t you believe them
Said hey, little boy, you can’t go where the others go
‘Cause you don’t look like they do
Said hey, old man, how can you stand to think that way?
Did you really think about it before you made the rules?
He said, son
That’s just the way it is
Some things will never change
That’s just the way it is
Ah, but don’t you believe them
Yeah”
Hi, great article, Mr. Kinsella. What I don’t understand is when people flatly say, “Trudeau will never resign”. How is it even remotely up to him anymore? Anyone else in any position/capacity/job would’ve been fired or forced to resign by now? He was already mired in numerous scandals (too numerous to list here) and dropping in polls. That will only intensify now, big time. He’s a “lame duck” candidate with zero hopes of re-election, and he’s only harming his own party. At some point, can’t/won’t someone high ranking within the party step in and say “enough is enough” and take the keys and steering wheel away from Trudeau? Investors, advocacy groups, someone, anyone???
I know Trudeau’s the party “leader”, but he’s still just essentially a glorified figurehead “CEO” employee of the party/company. Any other “company” would’ve removed him by now. Even CBS finally had to remove their CEO Les Moonves after all the mounting #MeToo allegations against him. Enough was enough, and enough is enough in the case of Trudeau. More than enough, in fact. Trudeau is a terminally flawed candidate at this point, to say the least.
The likes of Chrystia Freeland and Mark Carney have long been mentioned/rumoured as potential replacements for Trudeau. Either would be way more dignified, believable, respectable and believable than Trudeau at this point. Freeland has been touted as such by numerous media outlets. LPC could utilize her as a refreshing change/distraction/diversion away from all of Trudeau’s scandals, and anointing her would show LPC are serious about feminism, as they’ve claimed. They could tout her as potentially “the first female PM in 26 years”. She just might even win, even at this late stage of the game, given the circumstances. What are they waiting for? Wouldn’t it be at least worth a shot since it’s increasingly clear Trudeau won’t be re-elected? Nonetheless, keep up the great work, Mr. Kinsella. Best regards.
Freeland or Carney would be way more “electable” than Trudeau at this point, too, I neglected to say. Cheers.
John,
Yeah, she SURE STUCK BY JWR and JP. Now that’s feminism for you!
How many Liberal MPs are regretting putting “Team Trudeau” on their signs?
What do you expect when you elect a boy masquerading as a man. Now we know he was/is masquerading as a person of colour. Not once, not twice, but three times that we know of. Are you happy with Trudeau’s explanation for groping a young woman – does it matter how long ago it was? Are all liberals and those who voted for him happy with this reality? Trudeau is an undeniable Racist, and a fake feminist.
Trudeau’s apologist are out in full force defending him! I ask this of anyone who’s defending him, what if the shoe was on the other foot?
Canada will never be back until Trudeau is gone.
Not As Advertised – who knew!?
I voted for Trudeau and I, for one, am not happy whatsoever with the reality I am now faced with. It is so bad that I have switched allegiance to my area Liberal MP instead of our less than esteemed Prime Minister Trudeau. The cognitive dissonance I am experiencing leaves a bitter aftertaste of politics at the federal level. And my loyalty to the Trudeau dynasty of Canadian politics has been stomped on and crushed under the boots of Prime Minister Trudeau at his most unprofessional lack of education.
This whole incident leaves me wondering about the life’s lessons Trudeau senior managed to teach his progeny.
I’m not a happy camper anymore.
RW
Trudeau’s behaviour is disgusting. But remember the aboriginal women who was attacked by a white man at a Liberal rally in Toronto? Was the white man ever charged with assault? People have been charged with threatening Trudeau online.
Canadians like to think racism lurks in the southern US states, but the fact that Trudeau can still have a political career shows us how deeply racism runs in this country.
You are right Warren. The Liberal party needs to throw him (Trudeau) out of the party right now…he is the scum of the earth! Trudeau has been calling people RACIST and he is the biggest Racist what a bigot!! THROW TRUDEAU OUT OF THE LIBERAL PARTY NOW!!
Agreed. Likewise every mercenary who help install Trudeau. All whites must go.
“impossible to hate”
“contrasted with the slime oozing out of the White House, Trudeau continues to look positively angelic“
“win for Liberals again in 2019”
If I were a reporter, I’d be ready for Trudeau when he – yet again – says “I take full responsibility…” I’d be asking what does that even mean because he never does. In this case if he did “accept full responsibility”, then he’d resign. Immediately. Those same Liberals who owe their current MP seat to the Trudeau Tide from 2015, will lose those same seats in 2019 if they don’t jettison him asap.
Justin’s gotta go. Because it’s 2019!
But I’m guessing he’ll want to “Choose Forward” like the slogan says because looking at his recent past ain’t pretty.
cbc reporter asking Scheer how long have you known have you been sitting on this.
Thats the question for Trudeau why has he and his war room sat on this, or maybe Scheer should ask her that question.
Why did it take a american media outlet to release this.
CBC and others spinning for Trudeau
BTW warren you nailed it again
Bryan,
It was planted in TIME by a Canadian. Less easily traceable.
Hard to know how to react to this. Yes, these were stupid things to do. Then again, it was nearly 20 years ago, and we all have done stupid things in our younger years.
There is plenty to critique JT and the Libs about, without resorting to stuff from 2 decades ago. This almost seems like a distraction that could benefit JT. If people are willing to forgive his youthful idiocy, they forget all the other more substantive and recent things he has done that are really damaging to the country overall.
That said, I really do enjoy when the virtue-signalling folks (typically those on the left) get a dose of their own medicine. Chastising your opponents on the one hand for abortion views from many years ago, and getting caught in blackface/brownface from many years ago. Reap what you sow, JT.
I agree with your last paragraph. It’s this perpetual cycle of virtue-signalling that drives me nuts when it comes to contemporary politics. And I think the internet and social media have made it exponentially more inane and irritating. Why can’t people just focus on issues?
But yes, Gerald Butts and his war room started carpet bombing the Tories with old clips of Scheer saying things that don’t play well now, etc., so this is kind of karma.
That said, if I had to actually put money on the result, my guess is JT will still be PM when this election is over. In any minority scenario, he’s still PM.
any news on who the woman he is semi-groping is? She looks young enough to have been a student…..methinks more to come…
I know that one of the women in the picture is and was a teacher at WPGA at the time, so I suspect they may have all been teachers at the time.
Could you imagine if their was a Liberal candidate running and it came out that this person had appeared in blackface on three separate occasions. Gone in a second. But the rules don’t apply to Trudeau. The Liberals are a cult.
Your analysis is always spot on. As a person of colour, I am speechless and quite sad. I do not know the future and what will happen on election day. However, his brand will never be the same and if I may, his friendship and closeness to someone you and I both admire: Obama. Be Well Mr. Kinsella.
Warren, obviously this is a scandal, but to me the way the SNC-Lavalin story was/is being handled is far worse. This is a social crime, bad enough as it is, but that one might involve “criminal crime” – and he is stonewalling on that one, with nary a peep out of the media. I wonder what it says about us that this one gets the ire more than the other one?
There are two sets of Laws in Canada:
One for the Liberal Laurentian Elites.
One for everyone else.
And –
There are three types of people in Canada.
1. The Liberal Laurentian Elites
2. The massive number Sycophants in Ontario & Atlantic Canada who support them no matter what.
3. Everyone else.
Hmmmm, time for Trudeau to find a matronly woman of colour to meet and hug and apologize tearfully and then hug and sob on her shoulder.
The behaviour was all 18 years ago or more.
The lie he told last night, that it had only happened twice, was last night. Prepared comments, carefully planned. Stood up and lied the media, and so lied to voters.
How is that different from what Corey Lewandoski was claiming was fine?
Okay here’s the thing that has me puzzled (apologies if someone else here mentioned it). Yearbooks are fairly easy things to access for research. Wouldn’t journalists have gone through all of his past yearbooks when he became Liberal leader at least and certainly when he became PM? To me, that sounds like standard operating procedure. Did the private schools refuse access or did anyone even try? I find it a little puzzling that someone so easy to research, like yearbooks and school newspapers, only surfaced now.
??? I don’t think it would be easy for me to locate MY yearbooks to review them. Locating someone else’s, as a teacher at a school no less, would take 100s of hours. Sure in hindsight it might be worth it but really, you think media orgs have that kind of funding?
Golden opportunity for Jagmeet Singh here if he plays his cards right.
I find it very amusing to watch all my Liberal partisan friends falling all over one another squealing “But he apologized! He apologized! Scheer never apologized for his speech in 2005 where he compared gays to dogs! (side note – he didn’t)”
So basically if Jim Keegstra and Ernst Zundel had only apologized, we’d be OK with them?
Watching his press conference right now.
“Systemic racism STILL EXISTS! In our schools! Today!”
No kidding.
So let me sum up Trudeau’s double speak today.
I was so rich “privileged” I had no idea that people of colour would be offended by me painting my face black and cavorting around like the poor little rich kid that I am. We (all Canadians not him remember) must do better. We should move forward and forget it. I can’t remember if there’s no more photos to come out as I don’t remember as it wasn’t/isn’t really that important.
Hope this help to summarize Trudeau, as it will make you puke listening to him.
Not As Advertised
I see that really, really hardcore Liberal supporters on my Facebook feed are faithfully defending JT. Predictably, I suppose, by trying to deflect. “But, but, Scheer!” Much like the Trump supporters and “But but Hillary!”
That really is the sign of the full-on shameless partisan zombie. No matter what your leader does, defend.
Wowsers….I wonder why this is suddenly coming out now and not previously…as in the 2016 election. Were there not strategists/hacks/researchers/journalists around to dig up dirt on party leaders back then?
So let me sum up Trudeau’s double speak today.
I was so rich “privileged” I had no idea that people of colour would be offended by me painting my face black and cavorting around like the poor little rich kid I am. We, all Canadians (not him) must do better.
Hopefully this will save you from listening to him like I did – almost puked!
No As Advertised