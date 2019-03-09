NDP ad: this is really good

Warren — Musings —

And their slogan – In It For You – is way better than the ungrammatical word salads the Grits and the Tories have conjured up. Way.

As I just told Evan Solomon on CFRA, everyone is dancing around the real problem Jagmeet Singh is facing. And that problem is racism, full stop.

That’s partly why this ad is so good. It shines a spotlight on their biggest challenge, and it works.

Well done, Dippers.