09.03.2019 04:07 PM

NDP ad: this is really good

And their slogan – In It For You – is way better than the ungrammatical word salads the Grits and the Tories have conjured up. Way.

As I just told Evan Solomon on CFRA, everyone is dancing around the real problem Jagmeet Singh is facing. And that problem is racism, full stop.

That’s partly why this ad is so good. It shines a spotlight on their biggest challenge, and it works.

Well done, Dippers.

2 Comments

  1. Peter says:
    September 3, 2019 at 4:57 pm

    I wouldn’t dismiss it as a factor, but how would you know? He has other liabilities, starting with the fact most people don’t know who he is. Twenty Sikh Canadians were elected to Parliament in 2015.

    Reply
  2. Doug says:
    September 3, 2019 at 6:40 pm

    One flakey, wokebot leader is enough. Why vote for a wannabe Trudeau when you can vote for the real, fake thing?

    Reply

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

CAPTCHA Image

*