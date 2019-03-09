Musings —09.03.2019 04:07 PM—
NDP ad: this is really good
And their slogan – In It For You – is way better than the ungrammatical word salads the Grits and the Tories have conjured up. Way.
As I just told Evan Solomon on CFRA, everyone is dancing around the real problem Jagmeet Singh is facing. And that problem is racism, full stop.
That’s partly why this ad is so good. It shines a spotlight on their biggest challenge, and it works.
Well done, Dippers.
For too long, governments in Ottawa have made life easier for the multi-millionaires and mega-corporations, at your expense.
This election, we can make a different choice. Jagmeet Singh is #InItForYou
Check out our new ad!🔽 pic.twitter.com/YCn0PQyNob
— NDP (@NDP) September 3, 2019
I wouldn’t dismiss it as a factor, but how would you know? He has other liabilities, starting with the fact most people don’t know who he is. Twenty Sikh Canadians were elected to Parliament in 2015.
One flakey, wokebot leader is enough. Why vote for a wannabe Trudeau when you can vote for the real, fake thing?