Feature, Musings —09.18.2019 06:10 PM—
RESIGN NOW
Justin Trudeau in blackface when he was a teacher.
This guy is unfit for public office.
He needs to resign, but he won’t.
So: fire him on October 21.
Feature, Musings —09.18.2019 06:10 PM—
Justin Trudeau in blackface when he was a teacher.
This guy is unfit for public office.
He needs to resign, but he won’t.
So: fire him on October 21.
Check out the hands. Sophie must be impressed.
Genies are often blue or green. Is the photo black and white to hide the true color?
Well, this guy has spent his whole life as just one big party knowing that he can get away with whatever he wants. Groping was a speciality back then and breaking ethics laws now and bullying women. He was never ready for the job and never will be. Unfortunately he has a lot of star struck followers, and he stands a good chance to be reelected if we don’t get out and vote. Let’s hope he and his band of fools go down to a major defeat in October. Not As Advertised.
Reminiscent of Trudeau’s India fiasco?
The ridiculous part is the hysteria from political and media hacks. Truly pathetic.
The bigger issue with me is time getting involved with oh election. Just more right wing ratfucking. Breitbart and daily caller are all over it.
What goes around comes around..
or is it a matter of a situation being perceived differently by others…
This is absolutely racist and terrible, but you know politics, you know this is a nothing burger.
Look where his hands are – taken at a school – a school!
Progressives: you created this cancel culture outrage bullshit. Now you can die by it.
I say old chap this is a bit …. awkward shall we say. Its especially embarrassing in light of the liberal campaign strategy of digging into the past life of Andrew Scheer to find something, anything that proves he’s a knuckle dragging bible thumping homophobic islamophobic racist.
What I do look forward to is the explanation dejour that will be used to try and make this go away.
What am I saying.
There is nothing he can do to keep from getting hoisted on his own petard.
Wow. Errr…. well…..THAT is damaging.
Only someone that is privileged and comfortable beyond belief would be so tone deaf as to be able to be this supremely unconcerned
Now it will be a cacophony of “if this were Scheer”. And they’d be correct. Lets see if the same standard is applied.
That is a teenager he is manhandling. He is about 30 years old and a teacher.
Very impressed.
Not.
I am soooo done with this phoney. I can’t wait to hear what Hassan Minaj has to say about this! I really think my riding will flip to NDP now.
The Prime Minister is very, very sorry……that this photo surfaced.
Incredible. He was old enough to know better.
I am pissed off at him too.
It will be interesting to see on Oct 21 how many Liberals are truly concerned with this type of behaviour.
Mr. Trudeau says “he’s pissed off at himself” let’s hope Canadians are equally or more pissed off in the voters booth!
He says “he didn’t think it was racist at the time” – wrong it was racist 50 years ago and longer. He was 29, a person in a position of responsibility and a school teacher – and just as dumb as he is now.
Not As Advertised
Wait! Wait! This is JT’s attempt to be like Van Halen’s “Hot for Teacher”. Gotta get that milennial vote!
Also disturbing is the hand placement . I mean what kind of person, not named Ghomeshi, would do a half choke – half grope pose like that ?
Apparently this is not the only incident. I don’t get the surprise though. This is what the Trudeau’s have always been. Arrogant rich elites who think the rules don’t apply to them.
The hypocrisy was always on display too if you weren’t blinded by hero worship.
At least the old man was honest and made no secret of the fact he thought they were just a little better than everybody else.
Trudeau Jr., just as Trudeau Sr., drinks from a very deep trough of depravity. As a follow-up to this West Point Grey Academy torpedo into Trudeau’s campaign, the media should ask him about his relationship with his West Point Grey Academy roommate and convicted pedophile, Chris Ingvaldson. Trudeau has a noteworthy habit of befriending pedophiles (Chris Ingvaldson, Frank Giustra, Ben Nevin, Peter Dalglish, the Bronfmans, just for starters).
Ummm wow. Is there anyway to pin this on Steven Harper…Asking for a friend.