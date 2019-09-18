Feature, Musings —09.18.2019 08:07 AM—
Scheer is running a boring, bland, basic campaign – and it seems to be working
I think there a few factors at work here:
- Doug Ford decided to lay low for the Summer and the federal campaign, and it’s helping Andrew Scheer in seat-rich Ontario
- Scheer is offering stuff (pocketbook-related), as is May (climate-related) and so is Singh (anti-corporate-related) – but Justin Trudeau just isn’t
- It’s incredible, but Trudeau is running the same sort of disastrous policy-free “Land is Strong” campaign his Dad embraced in 1972, after his first term – and with likely the same outcome
- As John Moore said to me on Newstalk 1010 this morning, Twitter is not where the campaign is happening – and Scheer, who has more money and a bigger organizational reach than Trudeau, is focussing on the real world, with aggressive voter ID and GOTV
Interesting. Suggests what I’ve heard is true: Ontario is edging away from @JustinTrudeau, and @AndrewScheer – with his relentless pocketbook focus – is the main beneficiary. #elxn43 #cdnpoli pic.twitter.com/fenJetsRAZ
— Warren Kinsella (@kinsellawarren) September 18, 2019
Get ready for Team Trudeau to go neg, big time.
I have known Andrew Scheer (and Jill) since before he ran for politics.
He is a genuine “nice guy” steady Eddie personality – hard to hate. Also smart. He is big change from the current PM
The Liberals will need to beat him on policy not on personality
But if I’m reading those numbers correctly, the Liberals do still have some forward momentum; just not as much as the Conservatives. It’s not ideal for them, but it’s much better than the negative trends that have taken 3-4 points each from the NDP and Greens.
It’s still early yet, though. And if memory serves, the Conservatives were ahead at one point during the 2015 election too, but peaked too early.
I think 05-06 is the best historical analogy.
Liberals: infighting, ridiculous spending announcements, arrogant, out of touch, pretending everything is great when it isn’t, serious scandal, desperate attacks on obscure statements from obscure candidates…
Tories: Boutique tax credits that people actually will remember at the ballot box. Keeping it bland. Keeping it Tim Hortons crowd. BUT Scheer has nowhere near the ridiculous baggage Harper had in 2006. He also has a very seasoned front bench which will easily slide back into power right where they left off 4 years ago.
PS – when the polls are bouncing around – believe Nanos. They are the Moneyball of polling IMHO.
The defining issue in this campaign is this Prime Minister’s mouth. It’s no longer about what he says about SNC (although that’s bad enough) but the slow, sinking feeling that every utterance Trudeau makes has to be at least taken with a large grain of salt. Once you blow the trust factor with Canadians, you’re done as dinner. And make no mistake: ALL OF THIS is Trudeau’s OWN doing.
Well, you lot can hope. Andy was such a grand and independent Speaker of the Commons, wasn’t he? A right game changer. Bet he knew the rules of procedure down cold. Struck me as a hugely decisive competent and smart man not, let down even more by waiting for instructions from the harper PMO, that vanguard of elite nastiness foisted on the country, culminating in their barbaric cultural practices tip line. Racist nutball Cons. Right now, they’re hiding behind Scheer’s skirts, ready and waiting to reappear and put Saint NeoLib Stevie’s ideas into practice.
How soon we forget the utter rubbish that harper was! Censoring public scientists paid for by the taxpayer, not him, and sending minders along to conferences to make them keep their traps shut if it wasn’t something harper agreed to. Just like the Soviet Union used to do.
The only good thing I see in the man Scheer beyond his apparent low level of intellectuality and probable inability to screw everything up in five minutes like Ford or Kenney, is that he just barely beat out the racist Maxime Bernier for leadership of the Cons. God knows what state this country would be in today with that loose cannon as Leader of the Opposition.
Thank goodness for large mercies. Dump all the old-line parties. Promises are never kept by Cons or Libs, or has everyone’s mind been out of gear for decades and you simply forgot?
I hate this damn election. We are here with the major alternative to the government offering ill considered tax breaks that, of course, only benefit those already earning enough to pay fucking taxes, it’s going to cost a fortune (billions) so people already earning non-poverty wages (including all wealthy people) can get what amounts to a pittance, meanwhile actual poor people are ignored. This sort of fundamentally flawed idiocy is what really irks me about the Harper/Scheer types, not the socially conservative statements the libs are dredging up from the ancient past. I don’t fear a social conservative agenda, because I don’t believe it has traction. I do fear visionless, foolish vote buying that will accomplish nothing whatsoever except maybe remind selfish small-minded types that they can get a few hundred extra dollar a year that they don’t goddamn need in the first place when they are in the voting booth. Why does this inane shit work? Politics. Mainly dumb, I guess.
Look for the Libs to recycle the health care scare, gutting of social services, and wait for it: THE HIDDEN AGENDA!
A big issue not being as discussed, but prominent in centers like Calgary, is propaganda. Not just the kind directed at politicians, but the kind they use in Calgary to harass and malign folks who like the liberals more than the conservatives. It’s like the kkk reborn. They stoop so low as to confuse reputations – this is such a serious issue because we aren’t free anymore living at the whim of whatever misguided loser feels like pumping out horseshit propaganda just to fuck with you and the reputation you earned
Or more broadly, this idiotic god complex so many have developed to disrupt reality with propaganda and social media to feel better, to pretend they’re better, to attack harass and malign people they’re jealous of – in job applications and everyday life – that’s a crime that disrupts every facet of existence for a losers esteem issues or overzealous ambition – that is a huge issue that should be addressed – this toxic cyber terror every loser depends on to feel better that is terror to the people they target – it amplifies during elections or in tight job applications – and i wonder if the catalyst is illegal surveillance