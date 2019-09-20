Warren — Musings —09.20.2019 07:13 PM The truth is like water It always finds a way out. 12 Comments Joe says: September 20, 2019 at 7:36 pm And it looks like Justin lied again. Reply Vancouverois says: September 20, 2019 at 7:46 pm Oops. Still not a smoking gun, but… yikes. Reply the real Sean says: September 20, 2019 at 8:01 pm We can be reasonably certain that Ralph Goodale, Chrystia Freeland, Marc Garneau and Bill Morneau have never performed blackface, have not made racist remarks during a terrorist incident and have not had drinks (plural) with Faith Goldy and her friends (plural). Naturally it would be proper and strategic for one of these mentally sound people to address the national media on Monday morning as the interim leader of the Liberal Party of Canada. Reply Christoph Dollis says: September 20, 2019 at 10:25 pm You spelled Jody Wilson-Raybould wrong. She has a track record of standing up to this PM’s corruption, doesn’t she? Reply Christoph Dollis says: September 20, 2019 at 8:13 pm I’m disappointed . . . in Faith Goldy. Reply Robert Bernier says: September 20, 2019 at 8:23 pm https://youtu.be/NDVFIf229Rg Reply Christoph Dollis says: September 20, 2019 at 8:39 pm I find it absurd that if he had drinks with someone with whose politics he disagrees, and a couple other women whose politics he’s closer to, that this is a big deal. It’s a big deal now that he’s consistently lying about it, but other than that, no. Not really. Nor is it that one of Scheer’s candidates is friends with her. Groovy. Reply Nick M. says: September 20, 2019 at 8:46 pm Don’t care if he had drinks with her… I care that he lied about it. I care with that a PM must have a certain degree of good character, and he has failed. The Kokanee Grope seems all that more credible now. Reply Christoph Dollis says: September 20, 2019 at 9:38 pm It’s a stupid thing to lie about. Now it blows up because he lied. “I disagree with her politics, but she’s a human being and there’s no reason we can’t talk about politics. I had drinks with her after a political convention along with two other women, both Liberals. And despite trying, no, we weren’t able to get her to abandon her far right ways and join the Liberal Party.” Would that not have been a better way to handle it than to be revealed as a liar and had drinks with her anyway? Everyone in the world has had the experience of having political discussions with people they disagree with who they strongly feel are wrong. Literally every person in the world could relate to that statement. Plus the last sentence is a bit of humour. AND it makes him look magnanimous by acknowledging someone he strongly disagrees with’s humanity. But no, panic and lying. And now getting caught. Dummy. Reply Vancouverois says: September 20, 2019 at 10:12 pm But it only came up in the first place because the Liberals were trying to link Goldy with Scheer in order to pretend he’s a venomous white supremacist. If he’d made a response like the one you suggest, that would automatically have defused their line of attack, and he would have been seen backing down. So instead he lied (it seems)… and now it’s blowing up in his own face. Reply Leo Fleming says: September 20, 2019 at 10:25 pm On one hand, I think Justin gets smoked election night, regardless of the polls. On the other hand, I’m not sure that any of this matters to Liberal supporters. It’s a sort of utilitarianist ethical nihilism in the pursuit of power. He’s like the mirror image of Trump. His supporters don’t care. Weed, abortion, feminism, hemlock and good looks. 30% of the country will vote for him regardless. I was watching the CBC the other day. Talking to people on the street about the issues they want to see addressed in the campaign. Watched for 10 minutes. Nobody they talked to should be allowed to vote. Some guy ranting about Doug Ford and how he wants Justin Trudeau to remove him from power. Batshit crazy and they let him talk for 80 seconds. As I much as I dislike Trudeau I wasn’t shocked or offended by these pictures. Ok maybe the one with the foot long shlong. My only real comments on the Aladdin brownface: a, he’s sort of creepy; b, that’s an awesome costume; c, the picture of him between the 2 Sikh gentleman is a nice photo – if I was one of those 2 guys, I would have it on my wall in the basement. I think he’s done for though. 38-40 % of this country have always shown a willingness to vote Conservative when necessary. This is sort of one of those national emergencies. If Trudeau wins again, God help us all. Nihilism has won. Reply
