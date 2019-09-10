Musings —10.09.2019 11:52 AM—
A Twitter thread about Trudeau and his good friends at the Toronto Star
Thread: a reporter at @TorontoStar contacted me. It was a friendly inquiry and I responded in kind. #elxn43 #cdnpoli pic.twitter.com/rTR5ZoFTQl
— Warren Kinsella (@kinsellawarren) October 9, 2019
That’s a great article you wrote because it not only covers your ass but makes the PM look awful. Also the first time anyone has said senior Libs knew about all of these scandals ahead of time. Not surprising, but it does show they knew what they were dealing with. Also how do we get hold of the affidavits?
The Star aka Shamrock Head Quarters
Better be careful talking to the Toronto Star, or Heather Mallick will go on one of her insane rants about you.