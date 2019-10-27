About Michael Coteau

Warren — Musings —

We’ve been friends for a long time, and I think he can be Premier one day. (I also think only a total fool would count out Doug Ford, too, but that’s a post for another day.)

Why Coteau?

• he isn’t associated with any of the Wynne government scandals

• he’s smart, principled and from a new generation of political leaders

• he was one of the few who got himself re-elected despite the massive Ford win in 2018

• he hasn’t surrounded himself with Wynne-era backroomers

• he isn’t the prisoner of special interests

• he doesn’t just oppose for the sake of opposing – he’s got plenty of ideas

The PCs I know take Coteau seriously.

His opponents, they don’t.