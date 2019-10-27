Musings —10.27.2019 09:16 AM—
About Michael Coteau
We’ve been friends for a long time, and I think he can be Premier one day. (I also think only a total fool would count out Doug Ford, too, but that’s a post for another day.)
Why Coteau?
• he isn’t associated with any of the Wynne government scandals
• he’s smart, principled and from a new generation of political leaders
• he was one of the few who got himself re-elected despite the massive Ford win in 2018
• he hasn’t surrounded himself with Wynne-era backroomers
• he isn’t the prisoner of special interests
• he doesn’t just oppose for the sake of opposing – he’s got plenty of ideas
The PCs I know take Coteau seriously.
His opponents, they don’t.
His problem is Trudeau’s smearer in chief of JWR, Sheila Copps publicly supports him. That’s the kiss of death for many.