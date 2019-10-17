Musings —10.17.2019 07:59 AM—
Also: he’s okay with Quebec implementing, in 2019, the same “values test” he opposed in 2015
My God, he is without a soul.
Literal sign that the @JustinTrudeau #LPC campaign is getting increasingly desperate. Like, literally. A sign. His father is doing a pirouette in his grave. Pathetic. #elxn43 #cdnpoli https://t.co/Fqq37el2LF
— Warren Kinsella (@kinsellawarren) October 17, 2019
Another Liberal scandal at the Globe and Mail today.
?
Robert Fife on twitter and in the Globe report on a former CEO accusing a Liberal cabinet minister of not resolving a procument issue. Perhaps scandal is too strong a word. But then it wouldn’t be the first time something with the Liberals has turned into something more serious.
I was a kid when the first James Bond movies came out; I recall being thrilled with that Aston Martin with all the specialty doodads in Goldfinger.
One line that stuck with me through the folloing decades is this: “Once is happenstance, twice is coincidence, three times is enemy action.”
Yesterday, Barack Obama “endorsed” Trudeau. Coincidentally, not to mention concurrently, so did Bruce Heyman, Obama’s appointment as Ambassador to Canada. Later, Trudeau declines to ask if he solicited the endorsement(s).
Good grief. Does that man have no shame!
Will
Will,
If I had the sense that I was rapidly going down the tubes, I’d probably be down on my hands and knees begging Obama for his endorsement.
Perhaps to state the obvious, Trudeau doesn’t have signs saying he “stands up” for other provinces because he doesn’t stand up for other provinces. In fact, in some cases, he actively does things to hurt them.
Then again, most other provinces aren’t populated by the sorts of citizens that have been spoon-fed and pandered-to their entire lives, as has been the case in Quebec since the 1980s. And it isn’t even really their fault; when you create a system that continually tells a group of people they are special (or hard-done-by), inevitably they will come to believe it and demand that it continues and grows.
The guy laments that this has been such a divisive and polarizing campaign, and his one big regret being he “couldn’t bring more people together”. And in the next breath, with furrowed brow and his grave tone of concern, warns the voter about Ford and Kenney, 2 premiers!
Biggest. Phony. Ever.
Even Raj, Barton and his journalism friends can’t save him now.
Max,
“Even Raj, Barton and his journalism friends can’t save him now.”
As if they ever could. What a cred hit that journo gang has taken with the public.