Warren — Musings —10.21.2019 06:09 PM As-it-happens election night insights! Gratis! Found right here, from your pals at Daisy Group! 7 Comments Jeff McMullen says: October 21, 2019 at 6:19 pm Yes !! I hope you're feeling better !! You were on fire on debate night. Reply Derek Pearce says: October 21, 2019 at 9:55 pm For those on WK's site here who will wail and gnash their teeth at the nefarious media and/or stupidity of central Canadian/urban voters for not voting enough for the Conservatives, find a clip of Andrew Coyne's summary of the CPC's faulty strategy. He nailed it. You have to go beyond ginning up the base– people will still hold their nose and vote for the phoney asshole leading the Liberals if the Conservatives have decided they want to just alienate the "smarty pants educated urban vote" (sic). Even if it makes you mad, it's politics. Duh. Hope you're feeling better btw WK. Reply Pedant says: October 22, 2019 at 5:39 am Urban voters in eastern Canada can vote for whom they like but why should Alberta foot the bill to pay for the lifestyle of people who despise its very existence and actively trying to destroy and impoverish its people? Reply Darwin O'Connor says: October 22, 2019 at 6:01 am Alberta and the Toronto area have almost the same GDP. Reply Pedant says: October 22, 2019 at 7:32 am How much do Ontario and Alberta pay into equalization? What is the per capita contribution of each? Reply Darwin O'Connor says: October 22, 2019 at 9:31 am Ontario may pay on average less then Alberta, but I think you'll find that the average for Toronto is somewhat higher then the whole of Ontario. Ronald O'Dowd says: October 22, 2019 at 9:08 am Pedant, I urgently believe that equalization must be modified as it's long overdue. But with that said, referendum or no referendum, how do you push it through past Ottawa and the other provinces and territories? That's why I see Kenney being quickly boxed in and left with no choice but to hold a separatist referendum. If he does, he'll likely win hands down. And then where will Canada be? Also look out for Legault going that exact same route so HE can become the future president of Quebec rather than the person who ultimately becomes the new leader of the PQ. Canada has been on life-support since 1982 and those chickens thankfully, have finally come home to roost.
