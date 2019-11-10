Musings —10.11.2019 07:08 AM—
Blackface is as blackface does
We are now standing by for Judy Sgro to announce a new barbaric cultural practices hotline!
Trudeau says Quebec has the right to use a values test in its immigration system #cdnpolj #elxn43 pic.twitter.com/s1gizd8qe8
— Marieke Walsh (@MariekeWalsh) October 11, 2019
This just continues to reinforce that Junior clearly believes Quebeckers and, by extension, himself, are better than the rest of Canada. Anyone doubting that need only go look up interviews he did before becoming leader that Canada was worse off when Harper was PM, and that he would advocate for Quebec separation if Canadian values (again, Harper) diverged substantially from Quebec.
Racist indeed, but not because of blackface.