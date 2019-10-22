Daisy Group election night in tweets

Peter Donolo reminds everyone about an important point: no one has won back-to-back federal election majorities in Canada since Jean Chretien. #elxn43 #cdnpoli — Daisy Group (@DaisyGrp) October 21, 2019

The #LPC 2015 majority was built on a foundation in Atlantic Canada. Tonight, that foundation has some cracks in it. #elxn43 #cdnpoli — Daisy Group (@DaisyGrp) October 22, 2019

The entire population of a Toronto is on the @CBCNews #elxn43 panel. #cdnpoli — Daisy Group (@DaisyGrp) October 22, 2019

Joey the Punk Puppy perks up when he hears one of the political parties is offering free dog treats. #elxn43 #cdnpoli pic.twitter.com/f1iicnCfWT — Daisy Group (@DaisyGrp) October 22, 2019

Donolo, Byrne and Topp is the best political panel on tonight. Kudos to @CP24. #elxn43 #cdnpoli — Daisy Group (@DaisyGrp) October 22, 2019

#CPC and #LPC tied in popular vote so far, at 34 per cent popular vote each. Seats say something very different. #elxn43 #cdnpoli — Daisy Group (@DaisyGrp) October 22, 2019

The defeat of @MaximeBernier and his “party” is a victory for tolerance. Good riddance. #elxn43 #cdnpoli — Daisy Group (@DaisyGrp) October 22, 2019

#CPC gets more votes than #LPC, but the latter wins. The West will be very, very restless, starting tonight. #elxn43 #cdnpoli — Daisy Group (@DaisyGrp) October 22, 2019

The loss of @lraitt isn’t just a loss for the #CPC, it’s a loss for the country. #elxn43 #cdnpoli — Daisy Group (@DaisyGrp) October 22, 2019

The biggest winner tonight, regrettably, is the separatist guy. #elxn43 #cdnpoli — Daisy Group (@DaisyGrp) October 22, 2019

“The constitution.” Here we go again. #cdnpoli — Daisy Group (@DaisyGrp) October 22, 2019