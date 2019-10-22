Musings —10.22.2019 12:03 AM—
Daisy Group election night in tweets
@DaisyGrp is preparing for #elxn43 results – by watching @CNN!
Peter Donolo reminds everyone about an important point: no one has won back-to-back federal election majorities in Canada since Jean Chretien. #elxn43 #cdnpoli
The #LPC 2015 majority was built on a foundation in Atlantic Canada. Tonight, that foundation has some cracks in it. #elxn43 #cdnpoli
The entire population of a Toronto is on the @CBCNews #elxn43 panel. #cdnpoli
Joey the Punk Puppy perks up when he hears one of the political parties is offering free dog treats. #elxn43 #cdnpoli pic.twitter.com/f1iicnCfWT
Donolo, Byrne and Topp is the best political panel on tonight. Kudos to @CP24. #elxn43 #cdnpoli
Who’s going to win the @DaisyGrp pool? Not Rob, Tom or Joey! #elxn43 #cdnpoli pic.twitter.com/QfQHLOzokX
No comment. #elxn43 #cdnpoli pic.twitter.com/PJKqwflgHK
#CPC and #LPC tied in popular vote so far, at 34 per cent popular vote each. Seats say something very different. #elxn43 #cdnpoli
The defeat of @MaximeBernier and his “party” is a victory for tolerance. Good riddance. #elxn43 #cdnpoli
Congrats, pollsters. You all called it right. #elxn43 #cdnpoli pic.twitter.com/KV8jmL4wHT
#CPC gets more votes than #LPC, but the latter wins. The West will be very, very restless, starting tonight. #elxn43 #cdnpoli
The loss of @lraitt isn’t just a loss for the #CPC, it’s a loss for the country. #elxn43 #cdnpoli
The biggest winner tonight, regrettably, is the separatist guy. #elxn43 #cdnpoli
“The constitution.” Here we go again. #cdnpoli
Justice! Congrats to @Puglaas. #elxn43 #cdnpoli pic.twitter.com/BurGPhqVGv
Does @JustinTrudeau have what it takes to compromise? Will @AndrewScheer need to fight to stay on? Will @theJagmeetSingh maintain his campaign popularity? Will @yfblanchet be the guy really running the show? Questions abound in #cdnpoli. #elxn44 beckons.
So, what does this mean for the SNC Laval affair? The RCMP is supposed to resume looking into that again, aren’t they? With a minority, the LPC will have a more difficult time covering it up, I would think.
Joe,
That’s at best a wash. Ontario voters showed they don’t give two-shits about that, so politically they are in the clear. Not so yet as regards the RCMP probe.
*Lavalin
In other news, it looks like Jody Wilson Raybold and Jane Philpot got almost 25% of the vote of the entire People’s Republic Party. Just the two of them! Against 315 PPCs! So there is one bright spot in this election!
Don,
Thank God for that.
Well, it is what it is.
To those Trudeau supporters (and dare I say enablers) who worked so diligently towards this outcome, enjoy it for what it is.
As you celebrate, realize that you have given tantamount support for the Canadian version of the man whom a great many claim to revile in the country to our south.
-A barely closeted racist, with a penchant for treating women as objects of his amusement in his quest retain power.
– Someone who will use any procedural loophole to prevent any investigation into his machinations.
– The poster boy for malignant narcissism, it’s always everyone else’s fault.
Enjoy the moment, you cannot ever cast aspersions on anyone else, ever again.
That’s pretty bitter.
A lot of us were holding our nose and voting for a real climate policy.
Without any knights in shining armour, we have to make choices. Multiple long term conservative voters I associate with voted liberal or green because of that issue.
Next time the Tories should consider that issue as one they can’t smirk about. And if they want to draw a contrast with a sneaky, dishonest leader, they could make sure their own guy’s secrets are out first.
Sorry, but before you slam every Trudeau voter, this Con supporter, who likes Scheer, didn’t come across any friends or family who had much confidence in him. All I heard was wariness and suspicion. It’s unfortunate because I believe he is a decent guy, but there clearly weren’t enough of me, and politics is brutal. I think it was a mistake to go toe-to-toe with JT over leadership and keep his team in the shadows. As I said in an earlier thread, bad boys get more dates than bland boys.
Plus I don’t recall one gripping idea he ran on–certainly nothing that got hearts beating in the major cities. I’m appalled the country chose such a feckless PM, but I think I’ll look to the Cons to account for it before giving up on the country.
It’s good that with a minority the accountability mechanism of the House of Commons will be fully in effect.
It’s good that the forces of denialism has suffered a defeat.
It would have been nice if the NDP would have taken back some seat in downtown Toronto, but I guess Scheer was still too scary for voters to risk it.
Darwin,
Has Singh delivered enough seats to hang on? Or is he about to get the Mulcair treatment?
As for the CPC, I’m betting they will continue down major mistake road and allow Scheer to stay. B-I-G M-I-S-T-A-K-E!
CPC strategists should already be sending political love notes to Ambrose, Moore and even MacKay.
Replacing Scheer runs the risk of someone even more unappealing to centrist Canadians winning the leadership.
I think people who voted out Muclair at the convention (who are the true believers of the party, rather then the rank and file who elected him) where more unhappy with the uninspiring policy Muclair put forward then the results. If Muclair delivered results then they would have been more forgiving.
I expect they will be satisfied with Singh’s policy with the wealth tax and phamacare. It helps a lot that the Liberals had a much less ambitious policy this time so no one said the Liberals where to the left of the NDP.
The minority will give opportunities to actually get some NDP policies implemented which will further boost him.
“Has Singh delivered enough seats to hang on? Or is he about to get the Mulcair treatment?”
No matter what happens, it was worth it to see Jagmeet delivering a victory speech after losing half his seats. 🙂
(I swear, NDP brains are wired differently than the rest of us…)
https://www.businessinsider.com/psychological-differences-between-conservatives-and-liberals-2018-2
Fred,
This won’t wash for Scheer, as he was expected to win government, but they can at least say that Singh helped limit the Liberals to a minority and that would be exact.