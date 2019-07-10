Did Justin Trudeau call Jagmeet Singh “Marge Simpson”?

Warren — Musings —

This has been circulating on the Internet since last night. It’s a recording – made with what sounds very much like a member of the Liberal caucus – in which it’s alleged that the Prime Minister made racist remarks about the NDP leader. More than once.

Given that Trudeau thinks it’s okay to have Liberal candidates making racist remarks – given his own racist conduct – we all know he thinks this kind of bullshit is okay.

It isn’t. And it’s up to all of us to say so.