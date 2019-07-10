10.07.2019 12:07 PM

Did Justin Trudeau call Jagmeet Singh “Marge Simpson”?

This has been circulating on the Internet since last night. It’s a recording – made with what sounds very much like a member of the Liberal caucus – in which it’s alleged that the Prime Minister made racist remarks about the NDP leader. More than once.

Given that Trudeau thinks it’s okay to have Liberal candidates making racist remarksgiven his own racist conduct – we all know he thinks this kind of bullshit is okay.

It isn’t. And it’s up to all of us to say so.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

CAPTCHA Image

*