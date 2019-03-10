Warren — Musings —10.03.2019 05:31 PM Election 2019: it’s even shittier than you thought 5 Comments the real Sean says: October 3, 2019 at 6:30 pm I’m really sick of all the citizenship b.s. / cheap shots / gotcha stuff from all parties. Sir John A. MacDonald was an immigrant. Figure it out people. Reply Ronald O'Dowd says: October 3, 2019 at 8:36 pm TRS, Was John Turner any less prime ministerial because he was born in the UK? On my mother’s side, we’re loaded with dual citizens (Canada-United States), American-born living in Canada and my Canadian-born mother who lived in Wisconsin for a time. All of this goes to show you how low politicians will go to get and keep power. Think about that. Under the skin, most of them are all the same, regardless of party. And then they wonder why people don’t vote… Reply John says: October 3, 2019 at 6:59 pm Groper was ranting about how he stands up for human rights in Canada and around the world, during the debate last night and today. Maybe he can explain the National Post story that his government has given hundreds of thousands of dollars to organizations in Canada that are buying ads supporting the Chinese government against protesters in Hong Kong. Reply Curious voter says: October 3, 2019 at 8:13 pm It’s even shittier than you thought? It is alleged that Frank Iacobucci drafted a confidentiality agreement dealing with Justin Trudeau’s dismissal from WPGA. Does this explain Frank Iacobucci meeting more than 60 times in the PMO, drafting DPA legislation, and Trudeau going to the mat for SNC? Is Trudeau compromised? Reply Ronald O'Dowd says: October 3, 2019 at 8:58 pm Are Liberal desperation addicts also going to attack, their natural ally, Elizabeth May, for being born in the U.S.????? Somehow, I think not. How about that Terence? Reply Leave a Reply Cancel reply Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *Comment Name * Email * Website CAPTCHA Code *
