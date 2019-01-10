Feature, Musings —10.01.2019 06:53 AM—
Random, contextless links about #elxn43 and #cdnpoli and punk rock
So. First day of October. Here’s bits and pieces, this and that:
- Ipsos says the Tories are ahead, and have been ahead since the start of the election campaign. Warren says they’re not ahead by nearly enough. After blackface, after LavScam, after Aga Khan, after Griswolds Go To India, after Gropegate, after no legislative achievements whatsoever, after unbalanced budgets in perpetuity – after all that and more – Andrew Scheer should be favoured by 110 per cent of Canadians, and his party ahead by a billion points. He isn’t. They aren’t.
- Case in point: the Tories had a rally in Brampton yesterday, except it wasn’t a rally. It was more like a well-attended dinner party, with no more than a few dozen people. For good or for bad, politics is all about visuals and emotion. Yesterday in Brampton, Andrew Scheer had neither. It was a disaster.
- Justin Trudeau isn’t faring much better. Another picture merged of Trudeau from his Vancouver past, and – you guessed it – he’s smeared makeup all over his face again. It doesn’t look like full mock-black-people blackface makeup, but I’m not sure that’s a great talking point for the flatlined Liberal campaign.
- French debate is tomorrow night, and it’s the first face-to-face Scheer-Trudeau-Singh matchup. I agree with what someone said to me yesterday: Singh should just forget about Quebec seats – he’s going to lose ’em all, anyway – and rip Messrs. Scheer and Trudeau to shreds about their indifference to the racist Quebec law, Bill 21, which has been condemned internationally. It’ll win him seats in the rest of Canada, where we haven’t gone full National Front. Yet.
- A buddy dropped off my Bad Religion Age of Unreason T-shirt yesterday. Age of Unreason happens to be the title of my new book, out in a few weeks. Here’s BR, to get the day started right:
Candice Malcolm at the Toronto Sun has an interesting review of Groper’s yearbook. Is it true that Justin claimed to be a math teacher when he wasn’t?
Warren,
While agree that the Conservatives should be 110% in the lead, given the examples you stated. This is no fault of the Conservatives per se – this is the fault of our electorate. Us in other words. It would appear in the words of Donald Trump’s now infamous statement. Trudeau could walk down Young St and shoot someone and his supporters would still vote for him. What would it take to sour Trudeau’s support? The world is going (if not already) mad!
If Trudeau is re-elected, it means that we have hit a new low when it comes to the morals of the electorate in Canada. The bar was fairly low to start!