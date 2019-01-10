, 10.01.2019 06:53 AM

Random, contextless links about #elxn43 and #cdnpoli and punk rock

So.  First day of October.  Here’s bits and pieces, this and that:



  1. John says:
    October 1, 2019 at 7:02 am

    Candice Malcolm at the Toronto Sun has an interesting review of Groper’s yearbook. Is it true that Justin claimed to be a math teacher when he wasn’t?

  2. Bill says:
    October 1, 2019 at 7:14 am

    Warren,

    While agree that the Conservatives should be 110% in the lead, given the examples you stated. This is no fault of the Conservatives per se – this is the fault of our electorate. Us in other words. It would appear in the words of Donald Trump’s now infamous statement. Trudeau could walk down Young St and shoot someone and his supporters would still vote for him. What would it take to sour Trudeau’s support? The world is going (if not already) mad!

    If Trudeau is re-elected, it means that we have hit a new low when it comes to the morals of the electorate in Canada. The bar was fairly low to start!

