Musings —10.22.2019 06:17 PM—
Rosie on last night
My Lord, she is fierce. Read.
He is, sadly, as arrogant and tone-deaf and narcissistic as ever. Which does not auger well for minority governing traction in Trudeau’s second term, the PM presumably intending to steer forward with his centrist-left policies to an extent the NDP can tolerate in exchange for propping-up, while simultaneously, as required, not alienating the Bloc Québécois, thus allowing the province to spin off into its racist Bill 21 orbit with no pushback from Ottawa. Quebec will doubtless be seeking more power over immigration matters.
How in the world does Trudeau expect to navigate this contentious political landscape, with the Prairie provinces doubling down on their Liberal-loathing, completely disconnected — only one Alberta seat rejected the Conservatives, it went NDP; shut out in Saskatchewan — from the political biorhythms of Canada? How can Trudeau reconcile his party to the stark polarization between urban and rural voters?
I watched Global’s coverage last evening. Dawna Freizen & the panel were very vocal about how Trudeau cut off Scheer’s speech after he just started.
I’m glad Trudeau isn’t in a majority, but this situation isn’t ideal either.
Global News said Trudeau’s speech sounded like he wrote it thinking he was going to win. After he was finished, they did replay Scheer’s speech.
How things will play out will be interesting none the less.
I feel bad for our fellow Canadians to the West though. I wonder if some of us in the East don’t realize how bad things have got for them in Alberta & Saskatchewan.
I wouldn’t want them to leave but if that is what is best for them, then I would support them.
No, no leaving is falling into the hands of the left! Leaving and becoming land locked would be crazy. They would never get any pipes built.
No, the only option for Jason is to organize another federal party ala Bloc! Like, a ‘The West Party’ consisting of only Alberta, Sask., & Man. who together could vote in 60+ MPs to stand for those western provinces in the same way as the Bloc for Quebec. There is no other option!
All options would be open to Alberta.
They could go alone.
They could join with Saskachewan and some other Western provinces.
In both these scenarios, there would likely be heavy duties placed on Canadian good passing through Alberta.
If it doesn’t work out, joining USA is also an option.
Also, potentially Rest-of-Canada would realize their mistake and welcome Alberta back.
Going it alone is not a realistic option for a landlocked province. But joining the USA is a viable option. Alberta’s tax bill would plummet overnight. Washington would be gaining what would be one of the wealthiest states per capita and a young highly skilled population. Pipelines can be easily built through Montana, mixing Alberta’s heavy crude with the light crude generated by the shale industry. Strategically it would cement Washington’s push for energy independence and leave Canada with even less leverage in trade negotiations. I don’t see any benefit to Alberta staying in the Canadian federation from a purely transactional perspective. There is patriotic sentiment of course, but Trudeau has declared that Canada is a post-nation country with no core identity. Why would Albertans get misty-eyed over such a milquetoast, rootless place?
I’m sure President Warren would welcome a state with already has Medicare for All up and running.
Darwin,
Remember that the historical trend is that the candidate leading to this point, almost never becomes the actual party nominee. Poor President Warren. (Please don’t tell her.)
Actually international law that Canada is a signatory to… UN Convention on Law of the Sea… requires that landlocked countries be provided access and transit rights.
I’m sure that would be enough to keep multiple legal firms in business for decades on which set of law would take precedence.
re Mike Jeffries comment
Alberta is essentially land locked now.
Alberta won’t get any pipelines built. The Trudeau government is playing the delay, delay, delay game. Notice how they did not even make a case in the last court ruling, even the judge was surprised.
That is why we punted Sohi. No pipelines west will be finished but two more to the USA will open in the next year or two. We will look to America for help as Canada has abandoned us.
I encourage people here who talk western separation to contribute to the PQ party and the Bloc in Quebec if that’s their goal. They have the only real chance at breaking up the country.
I live in rural British Columbia, about an hour-and-a-half outside of Vancouver. My 14-year-old son came home from school this afternoon and the first thing he said was, “Wexit: bring it on!”
Apparently that was the dominant political discussion at his school today following last night’s result.
This doesn’t bode well for Canada.
Trudeau had better grow a big set and be decisive about what he wants. If he wants the pipeline, then make it happen. If he doesn’t, shut it down. And then deal with the consequences either way.
We’re in for serious turbulence, no matter what he does. The country feels like it is at a crossroads right now.
I think you’re right that if JT keeps on ragging the puck on pipelines, it’s going to get very bad. Because so far that’s all he seems to be doing. He refuses to spend any real political capital on the issue. He’s like his dad in that respect: at the end of the day, he has no appetite for economic matters (not to mention no acumen), and he doesn’t really give a flying fuck about Alberta.
Buying the pipeline cost him a lot of financial and political capital with no return on investment expected.
Exactly. That was a gift that has gone totally unappreciated.
Yeah, but he’s done dick to actually get the thing built. Buying the thing means nothing in practical terms if you bring in a Bill like C-69 which makes it practically impossible for the project to ever get approved in our lifetimes.
Trudeau won last night. But, in many ways, he lost. In gentle times with a strong economy, he’s fine. But in the not-too-distant future, he’ll be facing some turbulent economic head winds. Plus, he now will have three Opposition parties, wanting to draw blood, on a daily basis. The party’s over, and he has a hapless front bench. Trouble in paradise. Watch him implode.
So Justin butted into Scheer’s concession speech. Typical Justin behaviour.
I’d say he hasn’t learned anything from the scandals and misadventures of his four years as PM, except he has. He’s learned he can get away with it.
Possibly the liberal members of Parliament will tame this spoiled child, or even stage a coup and boot him out of leadership. Watch your backside Justin. Your own party may come out against you.
Libs are stuck with JT because they have no one else to take the helm. (Please don’t say Freeland; she’s not marketable, and Morneau is a dud.)
Douglas,
Actually the real reason is cause none of them have any balls and all of them are indirectly responsible for the minority for not having already punted Justin’s ass. (Finally, I imagine that Ralph GETS IT now.)
Betting Ralphy Boy is headed to the Senate; then back in Cabinet, as a senator.
Douglas,
And they say miracles never happen in Ottawa!
First off, this government will pass. Hopefully soon but someday I believe the country will survive.
I think Alberta’s exit from the federation would be a disaster. But there are better ways. Western alienation is real and it is not exclusive to Alberta.
British Columbia, Saskatchewan and Manitoba all are more conservative as a whole than anything else. Don’t forget northern Ontario’s resentment of Toronto.
Forget a new western party it already exists. It’s called the Conservative party if Canada. That tool needs to be strengthened. But how? Reform, the old progressive party, western members of CCF all are evidence that the west cannot affect change the way the Bloc can for Quebec. If your base is solid and can’t crack the seats of power than it is over after election 44 and you look at those alternatives after fighting a hell of a fight.
First I think you stick with Andrew Scheer. The last thing you need is a new leader in a fractious parliament. He’s a voice of reason and he’s done a decent job of purging radicals. He has a leg up on experience in a campaign. He needs a strong mandate early. If you must select a new leader do it right now. Time is critical no time to get the new guy installed and up to speed. Those who are potential leaders need a seat in parliament the day they are chosen. Peter MacKay, Rona Ambrose, Lisa Raitt and others need to seek nomination in a coming election and be team players support the leader through a writ before you seek the throne.
Second stop playing into left wing traps like the gang-rape that we call debates. Canadians deserve to hear the only two legitimate candidates standing toe to toe without distractions. If you can’t than stay away. It didn’t hurt Trudeau to avoid the debates that he could not win. Don’t refer to the NDP and Bloc as anything but a fringe party. You aren’t trying to win their support. Conservatives only opponent is the Liberals focusing any sound bites on others distracts naive voters. The Conservatives have never lost to anyone but the Liberals this is about winning. Winners don’t worry about the third place opponent that will support anyone but you go after Liberals only.
Third the provincial parties and federal parties must unite. Correct me if I’m wrong. The only Liberal party not formally linked to the feds is the one in BC. Alberta and Ontario and the other progressive conservatives need to brand themselves as brothers and sisters who defend each other as siblings would. The Saskatchewan and BC Liberal party is a little tougher. In time….
Finally define yourself first. Abortion will always be a weapon unless every candidate signs off on any changes to abortion laws. They do that -admit the debate is over and accept that as lost. You wouldn’t reverse gay marriage why expose yourselves to the risk? Those who don’t agree? Leave. Defining yourself means campaigning early having all nominees vetted and or appointed early there will be another election sooner than later. As the old Calvary adage goes get there firstest with the mostest.
If you look like a national governing alternative you can turn Ontario and Quebec. If you have a few MacKay types in the east and You surround the cities of Montreal and Toronto in a blue siege. You have a shot at being a party from the west seen as for all the rest.
I think you make some good points but Shcheer is a lousy politician and ran a lousy campaign.
Decent points all but btw: the NDP is the only party where if you are a member, you are automatically a member of both the federal and all provincial parties. The Cons & Libs are completely separate in their federal party memberships from every provincial counterpart. Not sure about the Greens…
Trudeau will be as arrogant as ever and his disdain for the West even stronger. Eastern Canada just gave him the thumbs up. The East is obviously ok with corruption, racism, misogyny, sexual improprieties and hypocrisy in leadership. The West won’t separate but this will be a country that hates each other. What a wonderful place to live.
This country is hopeless. All of the sudden woe is me while all of you slept so soundly post-1982. English Canada is finally seeing the return of the constitutional boomerang that shafted us. So, congratulations!
No, Sir, it is far from hopeless. It is perhaps the most prosperous, orderly, civil, welcoming and compassionate country in the world. Anyone who lives here has won the lottery of life. It is most definitely worth fighting for, as I intend to do in my limited way. But I agree there are dark clouds on the horizon and just about everybody in these debates could do with some firm lectures and a few reality checks.
Peter,
Doesn’t change the fact that positively no one gave a rat’s ass when old man Trudeau shafted us in 82 and no one can argue the contrary. At least Mulroney had the guts to try. But, of course, his multiple efforts were not to English Canada’s liking…imagine that!
“It is perhaps the most prosperous, orderly, civil, welcoming and compassionate country in the world. Anyone who lives here has won the lottery of life.”
Canadians sure do like to believe that, Peter, and that’s exactly why Skippy won the election. He knows how to stroke your egos. He makes you all feel good about yourselves… You’re not just electing a government, you’re saving the world.
For Christ’s sake, even in rural Alberta– even in remaining outport NFLD– in fact, whether economically down or not, everywhere in this country but some indigenous communities (* see below), we have a ridiculously high standard of living/convenience/health care compared to the VAST majority of humanity alive on this planet. I’m sure parts of Belgium and Norway have depressed economies too, but we’re in a select club of those who have it good. It’s not libertarian economic utopia here and it’s not socialist free-everything-for-everybody utopia either. It has countless disappointments but if you can’t see how cushy we have it you are being stubbornly blind on purpose.
* eg Attawapiskat/Kashechewan, Grassy Narrows etc. Situations of unconscionable blight on our collective responsibility.
Sure, but in the last quarter of 2018 “there was roughly $1.79 in credit market debt for every dollar of household disposable income”. Seems like Canadians can’t afford the cushy life they’ve become accustomed to.
Actually, jsa, I don’t believe it because it’s what Skippy or any other politician tells me. I believe it because I follow the imperative to “Just look around!”
Look harder.
Not going to lie. When I saw the headline I was getting my barf bucket ready expecting a glowing tribute to Trudeau from Rosie Barton.
Glad to see it was an article from Rosie Dimanno.