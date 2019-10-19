Musings —10.19.2019 08:35 AM—
“The source”
The source was terminated for making anti-Semitic remarks about a colleague, and for theft.
That’s who the Globe and the CBC relied upon: an anti-Semitic thief, now working for the Trudeau government.
What an election.
Doesn’t every political party have war rooms, outside sources to dig up “dirt” on their opponents. I don’t understand the difference here, am I missing something?
karen:
No! Politics, just like in business, can be an ethical activity. Me, and many other entrepreneurs, are focused on solving problems and helping people by giving value. We build our business in line with our principles and we become involved members of our community by feeding the families of our employees, creating a real life social fabric, helping out other businesses.
It’s also true that politics and business are a jungle. There are rules, you can break them, but you can be caught. Rulebreakers should be punished. The political and business elites are having it too easy right now. They are found guilty and nothing happens. Help our democracy, prosecute a dirty political party.
Nanos has preferred PM spread at 8 points in favor of Team Corruption. Looks like a slim minority for the Liberals.