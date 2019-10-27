Feature, Musings —10.27.2019 10:20 AM—
The ten reasons Andrew Scheer lost the election
1. He’s a Western social conservative and most Canadian voters are neither Westerners nor social conservatives.
2. He allowed himself to be defined (see above) before he defined himself.
3. He was running against a celebrity, not a politician – and he forgot that people are a lot more forgiving of celebrities than politicians.
4. His platform wasn’t just uninspiring, it was duller than a laundry list.
5. He needed to balance his enthusiasm for pipelines with better ideas on climate change – but he didn’t.
6. He knew the national media favour the Liberals between elections, but he still seemed shocked when they kept favouring the Liberals during the election, too.
7. We knew he wanted Trudeau out, but we didn’t know why he wanted Trudeau’s job.
8. He had Tim Hudak syndrome – genial and easy-going in person, stiff and awkward on TV.
9. His campaign team were great on analyzing data, but not so great on mobilizing people – the Liberals actually beat them on voter ID and GOTV.
10. His inability to answer predictable questions – on abortion, equal marriage, his citizenship, etc. – screamed “hidden agenda,” even if he didn’t have one.
Those are my reasons. What are yours? Comments are open.
Spot on analysis, Mr. Kinsella…..When you are going up against a rock star, (even a disgraced one), and lack charisma, you’d better have an armamentarium of reasons why you are better suited for the top job. Joe Clark was able to pull off his minority win in 1979 with that approach(only to blow it 9 months later with a severe case o’ hubris-but that’s another story). I’d like to see Mr. Scheer get another kick at the can(after all, Mr. Stanfield got three) but he and his minions better take your analysis and run with it. If not, disappointed and disgruntled Tories will be giving him the heave in April faster than you can say Joe Clark.
1. Utterly predictable & biased national media who were cheerleaders for Trudeau 24/7.
2. Predictable but loathsome unionism. Unions should be banned from using membership money to campaign or or against political parties. Election interference.
3. 3rd party advertising and funding. let’s make no mistake, all parties were likely recipients of this largesse but I believe that the #LPC got the lion’s share & thanks to Gerry Butts knew how to use it.
4. I don’t want to see us descend to this level but when your opponent goes dirty (and possible illegal) “you gotta do what you gotta do”. Too much on the line to be a boy scout.
5. Election interference. The funding of the Canadian Muslim Voting Guide by the Canadian Islamophobia Industry Research Project in which the leaders were “rated” on their views on Islam. I am not a racist whatsoever but this publication went way over the line.
Agree with your points. Biggest issue with him is his complete lack of any level of charismas. He just has nothing to offer voters to engage with or like. Hard to see him getting a second chance to lead come next April or sooner.
Me – lifelong Con who didn’t even have Scheer on his list of 10 I sent in. Was disillusioned. Early in the campaign was seriously parking my vote elsewhere. Thank Providence for a wonderful, young woman candidate in my riding even my daughters could get behind – who lost to a middling Liberal. After the campaign, I must say, admire the disciplined campaign the Cons and Scheer led. He was disciplined and rational – as best as could be in the soup he was buffeted in. He has learned well or, he has always been principled. I hope he stays. My two cents.
11. The omnipresent smirk on his face. He looked like he was going to break out laughing at any minute which affected his sincerity.
How in heaven’s name did Scheer’s war room manage to lose GOTV? As a former CPC member, I can tell you that’s all I’d need as a member to give him the heave-ho next April.