Feature, Musings —10.24.2019 08:29 AM—
The West wants out
The day after the election, two things happened.
Shares in SNC-Lavalin – a company based in Quebec – went up, way up. Up 14 per cent, in a single day.
And Husky Energy – a company based in Alberta – laid off hundreds of people. I don’t know the exact number, but every news report said “hundreds.”
I didn’t find out about it from the media, anyway. I found out from my best friend, who runs an engineering firm in Calgary. He sent me an email.
The message was clear. Trudeau gets re-elected, Quebec wins. Alberta, and the West, loses.
A Quebec-based company – one Trudeau and his PMO arguably obstructed justice to help avoid a corruption prosecution – wins. And a fine Calgary company – one that plays by the rules and even embraced the idea of a carbon tax – loses.
I was born in Montreal, as was my best friend. We grew up together. We, and our families, were always reliably Liberal – even during the NEP. Pierre Trudeau’s energy plan was a huge mistake, but he at least had a philosophical context for what he did. And he had the intellectual faculties to explain himself.
His son, almost 40 years later, basically doesn’t. The son stood at a podium in Ottawa and said he needed to pay extra attention to the West, now. But he talked about the West like it was a foreign country, one he hasn’t visited yet. One he’d like to check out before his AirMiles run out.
Nobody in the West believes him anymore. As Matt Gurney wrote in the Post this morning, Justin Trudeau demonized Alberta and Saskatchewan throughout the election – their leaders, their way of life – and now he expects everyone to forget that, I guess. He surrounds himself with advisors and ministers who heap contempt on the West and Westerners.
And who then clamber into big chauffeured limousines propelled by, you know, Western oil.
I’ve lived in Toronto for more years than I thought I ever would. A couple weeks ago, I decided: I want out. I want out of here.
Westerners, starting Monday night, have started saying the same thing, in a way that they never did during the NEP.
As they watch Husky employees step onto Eighth Avenue, carrying boxes filled with personal belongings and potted plants, SNC-Lavalin investors probably don’t give a sweet damn.
But they will, they will.
I used to be a proud Canadian.
Now I want Alberta, and the the other western provinces , to leave confederation. Even if Alberta had to leave on its own, I want out.
You should read the comments on Jason Kenney’s Facebook account. Perhaps not perfectly representative of the province as a whole but surely not far off. They want action NOW. What action, you ask? It appears a two-step pathway is requested:
1) Referendum on renegotiating the equalization formula. NOW. Not in 2021 when it was originally scheduled to take place. NOW.
2) Assuming the referendum passes by a landslide, Kenney will go to Trudeau requesting the federal government negotiate in good faith. The primary demand will likely be to exclude oil & gas revenue from the formula just as Quebec’s hydroelectric revenue is excluded. If Trudeau tells Kenney to pound salt, the next referendum will be for separation.
The separation vote might be a stretch. But I imagine Harper’s firewall manifesto from 2001 will be dusted off now a generation later. Some very interesting times ahead.
The jump in SNC stock prices was producing significant conversation in my building on Tuesday.
Most of which was resigned bemusement rather than outright anger. Most of the people I know… all educated professionals… have stopped believing things will change in Ottawa.
A credible well thought out alternative to the current status quo relations with the rest of Canada could get way more traction than might be expected at the ballot box. And Trudeau continuing to act like he has the last four years will definitely pump fuel into that fire.
C’mon home.
Lunch is on me.
If all the rational people like yourself leave Toronto, things aren’t going to get better in this country
End social media!
I am a transplanted Albertan. I was born and grew up in Manitoba, university in Victoria, lived and worked 12 years in Vancouver, got fed up with the rat race and outrageous cost of living and decamped to Edmonton, where we are very happy.
I used to dismiss talk of Alberta separation and Alberta grievances as whining. I don’t anymore. Maybe it’s the product of living my entire life west of the Lakehead, but I have never felt more disconnected from the elites that run our country in my lifetime. I’m sick of the Toronto-Ottawa-Montreal-UCC-Brebeuf-UofT-McGill mafia not only calling all the shots, but heaping scorn on all those who disagree.
Trudeau-Butts is fake Toronto-Ottawa-Montreal-UCC-Brebeuf-UofT-McGill mafia. It continues to serve its masters but is completely incompetent.
I was hoping for a Conservative minority govt to a) give PM Chewbacca socks and his inner circle a spanking they richly deserve b) prove to the electorate that Mr. Scheer doesn’t have horns c) that perhaps having a PM who believes in honesty and integrity in gov’t(unlike our current PM) might raise the standard of politics being done in our country today. Sadly, it was not meant to be.
There are those, Ms. Jody Wilson Raybauld and Dr. Jane Philpott,who showed politics can and should be done differently, and they should be commended for their efforts, and indeed, their sacrifice in order to help raise standards of conduct by our elected officials.
I hope Mr. Kinsella, you continue your efforts to shine a light on the darker side of politics in Canada. The country, more than ever, needs you.
You can’t seriously believe that Husky decided overnight to lay off hundreds of people strictly because Trudeau was re-elected. Get real. Those people would have been laid off whether Trudeau or Scheer had been elected. Lay offs like that are planned months if not years in advance.
I would disagree.
Sure, the possibility of layoffs was likely on the drawing board but that doesn’t mean they were a done deal. It is entirely possible that the company was waiting to see how the election went and if Canadians would elect a government that is willing to re-instill a sense of confidence again. That didn’t happen.
Sure, Trudeau says TMX will get built but the pipeline is more of a symbol than it is a mode of transportation. The expansion will allow an additional 600,000 barrels to move. Alberta produces 5 times that. Sure, TMX will be helpful it won’t negate the uncertainty that Bills C69 and C48 created. It won’t negate the uncertainty created by a political leader that often portrays it as the bad guy on the climate debate.
What the sector needs far more than just one pipeline is confidence that it will have the support of a government that won’t kneecap it at every turn and actually help it develop again. Confidence will do far more good for the sector than a single pipeline ever could.
When Trudeau was re-elected, that confidence failed to materialize. I’m not saying the layoffs weren’t planned a while ago, I’m just saying it is entirely possible that they were triggered by the election results.
Obviously he doesn’t believe that. Do you not comprehend symbolism? The Husky layoffs juxtaposed with SNC stock soaring perfectly symbolizes the current situation within Confederation.
Celebration in Quebec while they push their influence to rake in the money. Hardship in Alberta as they lack influence and are forced to pay up. Think of it as a direct line of cash from Husky (and Husky employees, past and present) towards SNC Lavalin. This kind of inequity cannot last.
The Husky layoffs have been in the works since spring.
The point is though that tens of billions of dollars of capital spending has left Canada during the last four years, not just in Alberta, and its not coming back. And that has been most definitely compounded by the Liberal government.
That is why there are layoffs. There is zero confidence that Ottawa and the voters out East grasp the implications of that and businesses are planning accordingly.
That works out to billions of dollars of lost tax revenue for all three levels of government across the country when spread out over the length the of the useful lifespans of what could have been built with that investment money.
Given the approval timelines for major projects in Canada, not just for oil projects, that is money gone for a generation assuming it does come back at all.
And the Conservatives couldn’t make use of this in the election, which is why they lost Blue Liberal votes. Foreign investment is down, the amount of money being transferred out of Canada is up. And Scheer talked about tax breaks for piano lessons.
There is so much talk about Ottawa as an oppressive and tyrannical regime- and how conservative resistance leaders will liberate Alberta from evil Ottawa. I am Albertan, born and living here, an I am asking myself the following question:
Is this the rise of the ‘social justice warrior’ right?
Some of the casual anti-Alberta remarks that some of my self-styled progressive Facebook friends make are nothing short of disgusting. Labelling everyone in a province as hicks, idiots, retrogrades, etc.
The stupid thing is really something: Alberta is demonstrably one of the most highly educated populations in the country.
That cartoon illustrates why our next new vehicle purchase will not be canadian built.
I could see Trudeau doing some lame like increasing federal transfers to AB and SK funded purely from increased deficit spending, rather than the more appropriate act of reallocating transfers to QC.
Lived over first half of my years in BC, lots of those in the lower mainland urban bubble, some just outside of it. Moved to AB to chase work in 92, was going to come for 5 years, still here.
I live in a semi rural area, most people in the immediate area aren’t even directly employed by the resource industry. There was always about 1/2 dozen or so Canadian flags visible on the drive out on my way to work. I noticed this morning mine is the only one. Only because I haven’t taken it down yet.
That happens tonight, just before my weekly bonfire & Big Rock beer sacred ritual.
Interpret this however you wish, folks from the East & BC bubble.
And keep up the condescending scolding & telling us we don’t know how good we have it.
Really, keep it up..
Just the remind people, denialist notwithstanding, burning fossil fuels needs to be virtually eliminated about 30 years. Demand for oil must start dropping soon, which means production must slow.
Economics clearly says that the most expensive sources will be the first to cut back as production slows, which puts the oil sands at the top of the list.
Even without climate change electric cars is getting cheaper and better every year.
Kinney waited until after the election to table those surgical cuts. And they let Ford out of the bunker so there’s plenty of bad news on the way. Stick around, the shtshow’s just getting started.
Like I said before, no one in English Canada gave two-shits when old man Trudeau shafted us in 1982 — and today still, none of you give two shits.
And then you’re surprised that those same Canadians couldn’t care less about Alberta now???
Here’s the remedy: depopulate this country and bring in people who actually have a heart and care about the general welfare of people in every province, region and territory cause what we’ve got living in Canada now are self-indulgent assholes. If both Quebec and Alberta finally separate, I won’t mourn Canada for a second because she is finally getting what she richly deserves and asked for since 1982.
So Canada is done. It was fun while it lasted. It’ll be interesting to see how historians dissect it’s demise. But I’m a true smarty-pants post-nationalism kind of guy (not joking here). If the price of climate action, if the price of not putting economic growth first above all else all the time, is the disintegration of the country, so be it. Broken up into several Belgiums will mean slower economic growth for everyone, which means less carbon use. We don’t need more and more shit to buy and bigger cars and bigger houses all the time.
It’s going to be a race to see who can make a better go of it alone. My prediction is that in the short term the new Republican of AlbSaskaToba will be richer with higher growth rates, but gradually over the longer term (40+ years from now) as renewable energy gets cheaper and more reliable* then eventually that new republic will fall behind the advanced economies of the Republique du Quebec and Dominion of Ontario. BC will be ok. The Atlantic is screwed but thems the breaks. AlbSaskaToba better serious about maintaining a sovereign wealth fund.
* yes duh, I know we aren’t suddenly going to stop using carbon over night. Nobody who wants climate action thinks this.
Cocaine and heroine used to be part of every day medicines but better, less addictive alternatives were found. When the lightbulb was being refined before hitting the mass market, people used candles and gaslight. Just because we rely heavily on carbon now doesn’t mean we always will. A wee bit will still be needed for some plastic production. But the days of mass extraction and burning of carbon will end.
Warren, I know Preston Manning was “the enemy” (figuratively speaking only) for your years with Chretien, but his interview with BNN today is really incisive.
https://www.bnnbloomberg.ca/investing/video/international-investors-mock-canada-s-inability-to-build-pipelines-manning~1811999
Thank you, Mr.Kinsella, for continuing to speak the truth that Canadians need to hear, even though many refuse to listen.
A lot of analysis has gone into the failings of the CPC and the NDP to sway voters, but your analysis, and that of Marni Soupcoff in yesterday’s National Post highlight an essential point in all of this: there is something terribly wrong with this country when a woman of integrity like Jane Philpott is booted from office, and demonstrably incompetent parliamentarians like Shameless O’Regan are re-elected; there is something terribly wrong with this country when a corrupt company like SNC-Lavalin prospers while a company like Husky, that has followed the rules, suffers.
This could have, and should have been an election in which Canadians from coast to coast, and from the left and the right united to repudiate the corruption, arrogance, hypocrisy, deceitfulness and divisiveness of the Trudeau Cult, but the progressive voters of the east instead chose to endorse it. It was not that they were without options; Jagmeet Singh is an inspirational Canadian leader, yet his party lost support.
As much of the West sees it, for the good of the nation the progressive urban voters of the East had a duty and responsibility to make the right choice. They failed to do so. They refused to do so. In so doing they have opened a Pandora’s Box, and it is not going to end well, for any of us.