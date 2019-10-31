Musings —10.31.2019 06:03 PM—
To shear Scheer, or not shear Scheer
That is the question.
REASONS NOT TO
- Trudeau will engineer his own defeat and a snap election during a leadership race
- The next guy or gal may be way worse
- The problems aren’t just Scheer-related – they’re party-related, too
- Harper, McGuinty et al. all won after first losing
- He’s not Satan, for Pete’s sake
REASONS TO
- His fundamental problems – SoCon, can’t win in cities, etc. – will still be there
- He couldn’t beat a Liberal leader caught wearing racist blackface mid-campaign
- Le Québéc, ne l’aime pas
- He’s still going to be a guy when the Conservatives need a gal
- He isn’t Satan, but apparently Torontonians think he might be
A heavy hitter, from within the Conservative ranks, has to publicly say: Sheer has got to go. That will get the ball rollin’.
You are right.
They need a woman who might be able to march in a gay pride parade.
I’m not asking them to go sit down and eat lunch with the gays (like Jesus would have done when he was accused of eating with sinners)!
Just walk with them, affirming their humanity, respecting their right to exercise their hard fought right to choose. And explain that to the public how important respect is instead of the bullying gays experience. March against a marginalized group for pete-sake. It’s the right thing to do.