Who won and lost the French-language debate
Who won? The separatist guy, Yves-Francois Blanchet. He was calm, he was cool and he was collected. He totally dominated.
Who lost? Justin Trudeau. He needed to remind everyone that that hopey-changey guy from 2015 is still around. He didn’t, because he isn’t. (And he was clobbered on one key point. More on that in a minute.)
Who won a silver? Jagmeet Singh. His French was better than expected, and he played the class-warfare card expertly.
Who barely won a French-language bronze – but seized an English-language gold? Andrew Scheer, with a caveat, which is also discussed below. Because, while he may not have won the French debate in French Canada – his equivocation on abortion was pretty bad – Scheer definitely won a French-language debate in English Canada. (I will explain.)
Anyway. Here’s my caveat about Scheer, who as I say won the debate outside Quebec, partly because no one watched it outside Quebec.
In a leaders’ debate, you need to make certain that your story that dominates. Here’s why: no matter how nice your opponent looks — no matter how articulate, no matter how charming — he or she can’t win if your message is the dominant theme of the night.
Like Andrew Scheer’s attack on Justin Trudeau’s two campaign planes. Because it (a) exposed Trudeau to be a hypocrite (b) it made him look vain (because he uses the second plane for his “canoes and costumes,” as Scheer quipped) and (c) it was the dominant theme in all the subsequent coverage in English Canada, and the Tories had graphics and ads ready to go to ensure that it dominated. It reminded me of what Jack Layton did to Michael Ignatieff in another debate, with devastating results.
Televised leaders’ debates show us all why having the dominant narrative is so crucial. TV debates give candidates a chance to stress basic campaign themes, and in front of what is usually the biggest audience of the campaign. They also let candidates depict their opponents’ campaign message in an unflattering way. But contrary to what some media pundits claim, debates are not about defining moments.
Debates are about ratifying your side’s issues — and the issues in the campaign — and looking good at the same time. They’re not about defeating the opposition’s claims, proving something, or answering reporters’ questions, either. They’re about getting your story — your spin, your message — heard by as many people as possible. Full stop.
Now, keep in mind that last night’s debate is not going to change voters’ minds about the key issues. Most of them have their minds made up by now. But in a tight race, like this one, debates can make a huge difference.
The most successful presidential and prime ministerial performers enter debates with a single clear message they wish to get across — and they use questions and interruptions to return to, or highlight, their single key message. As Dick Morris told me once, a simple way to measure success is to count the number of debate minutes devoted to your key messages (eg. for a progressive, health or the environment) and not the opposition’s (eg. for a conservative, tax cuts or “getting tough on crime”). You win when your story has taken up the greatest number of minutes. Before they head off to bed, you want the people who tuned in to conclude that your guy or gal is humble, energetic, trustworthy, passionate, positive — and that he or she is “fighting for me.”
Losing, on the other hand, is easy. If a liberal guy or gal performs well on an issue like “getting tough on crime,” and the other side doesn’t, it doesn’t matter that the liberal did a fabulous job presenting his or her case and sounded like the best debater in the history of planet Earth. The “getting tough on crime” issue is their issue. The other side will always sound more credible when the subject matter is their issue.
Anyway: facts tell, stories sell. And when you’ve got a winning story, stick to it. Don’t talk about the other guy’s story.
The plane thing is a winning story. It hurt Trudeau, big time.
That smug look on Trudeau all during the debate speaks volumes for me. He looked and acted like other people’s opinions are below him. I didn’t get the impression that real concerns of Canadians were discussed. Although the NDP leader explained his usual mantra that everything should be free. The whole abortion and gay rights rants were pure politics. Those issues were settled by the courts and parliament years ago. And Trudeau’s rants about Nazis, Harper, Ford, and Kenney are getting really tiresome.
Really you think the prime minister using a plane is a worthy attack? Or a childish lie about costumes gets a gold? I mean probably to those that are already conservative, they believe anything they are told.
You misunderstand what his point is. Conservatives almost unanimously despise Trudeau so this plane thing is not going to move the dial much for them. People who are already fair weather supporters of Trudeau and care about environmental issues (a large part of his previous electoral coalition) may just be demotivated enough to either vote for another party or stay home. If you have been following polling the Liberals support is surprisingly resilient but it is under girded by a significant segment of flighty voters who aren’t terribly committed to the Liberals or even voting at all.
I can’t see anyone being “demotivated to vote for another party or stay home” with the risk of Scheer as PM.
And this sustained sentiment is what gets me. The risk of Scheer as PM? Why? Because he holds the exact same position on abortion as all the other leaders? Because he will do the exact same amount for the environment as Justin Trudeau? How is Justin continuing to govern as King Canada not scarier for the future of our country than happy go lucky Andrew Scheer? The current Liberal government has been more scandalous over the last 4 years than the previous conservative government had been the previous 10. Our country is FAR more polarized than it was 4 years ago. The BQ had almost dissapeared under the conservatives but seem to be making a huge comeback under Trudeau.
“Because he will do the exact same amount for the environment as Justin Trudeau?”
No he won’t. While Trudeau may fail to meet Canada’s inadequate emission goals, there is every reason to believe Scheer will fail by a far greater margin. Based on his promises so far, emissions will go up.
There will also have to be large cuts to meet Scheer’s goal of cutting the deficit.
I know a few hardcore libs that cannot stomach voting for JT, even if that means Scheer becoming PM.
Many now understand that the lib party is being run by activists and that’s not what most people want.
I’m afraid you’re missing the point. This is about PM “I care about the environment” using not just one but two private jets. As for the costumes – here is an adult in what are supposed to be serious positions, a prime minister and formerly a teacher, who never misses a chance to play dress-up, like a little kid.
Furgus. Using a plane is not the issue. Two planes? Really?
It’s the old “I am entitled to my entitlements” act all over again.
Let’s look at Trudeau’s actions not words (cause he lies a lot).
– He gets a vacation home at tax payer expense. Yet he insists on vacationing all over the planet at tax payer expense.
– At said vacation home Trudeau bought eight new boats/canoes, and charged them to the tax payer.
– and now two planes? Admittedly not at direct tax payer expense, but it goes to the sense of entitlement of this spoiled child, and a morally bankrupt Liberal party that won’t reign in Justin’s excesses.
Two planes? Re-elect Justin and he’ll buy one plane. An Airbus A380.
So he can fly…Justin style!
It’s the wood shed for Justin if the Conservatives can ensure this story has oxygen until the end of the campaign.
I’m seeing that DOFO is cancelling cuts today. There can be no doubt that a Federal Election calculation played a role. Ontario Conservatives cancelling cuts to help elect AS. This entire campaign is indeed a trip to crazy town.
If I was a Liberal strategist, I would try to spin the plane thing as part of my PM security detail narrative. It would be nice for them if it was standard operating RCMP security procedure but unless they can pull that rabbit credibly out of the hat, it’s a devastating blow.
Indeed, High-Carbon Hypocrite was the theme running through my mind as the day ended. But not only because Trudeau was, once again, made to look hypocritical and vain, but because of the subsequent awakening over this thing called CARBON OFFSETS. Blame can be assigned to CBC twitterers who leapt to the defence of Trudeau and in doing so got a lot of us looking at the fine print. I got to wondering what this carbon offset/credit thing really was–if it was a thing at all–and I started to dig. I read and I watched (videos). And I fell to sleep more revolted than ever, convinced that carbon offsets are the biggest scam since the church sold indulgences. So Scheer got way more than a few chuckles. He got us thinking. BTW, the best information I got was from an MIT PhD who does a great white-board explanation of who profits by the Climate Change Hoax. https://mobile.twitter.com/va_shiva/status/1176506786414825473
I read your words Warren, and have no doubt you are correct. I guess I am a bit of a dreamer as I have always thought debates were events where ideas were discussed, discarded or embraced. Your narrative, Warren, makes me want to take a shower and escape from this world of advertising, logos, brands and other shallow inch-deep slogans that dominate our political landscape.
I find it insulting that the best this country can come up with is a pissing match about the number of planes the PM uses. I have no use for Mr Dress Up but this story is lame. It is all gotcha journalism and the inept media laps it all up. Andrew Scheer seems like an empty suit to me, Singh is out of his depth but at least believes what he says. May? who cares…however her party could well surprise.
When do the grown ups really begin discussing the huge budget deficit? How to pay for re-arming our armed forces? Dealing with the obscene number of homeless in our big cities? Does anyone have a vision for energy development in this country for the next 20, 30 , 40 years? More windmills and solar panels ain’t gonna cut it…not in this climate. There are lots of smart people in Alberta and the market for the oilsands is going to get smaller unless they can figure out how to deal with emissions. Any ideas? I’d love to hear them, but blackface pics and old abortion stories are all that tickle my ears.
Enough. Please excuse the rant.
Warren, why do you think this is a story that hurts him big time? The guy still has an uncanny ability for people to project their own ideals on him instead of judging him based on what he actually says and does.
Joseph,
What’s working the most against Trudeau is the Do As I Say, Not As I Do narrative. That’s hurting the Liberals big-time as it’s been ever steadily sinking into committed voters’ minds.
One typo:
Like Andrew Scheer’s attack (one) Justin Trudeau’s two campaign planes.
From what I am reading, the second plane is a 737-200. 737 is on its 4th generation, the 200 is of the original generation.
It’s a fuel guzzler, the design is 45 years old. It’s very noisy, and has no turbo fans. Sounds like a fighter plane when taking off.
This plane is still used by companies flying charter to remote locations like the Yukon and such. It probably is illegal to fly at some of the airports in Canada because of the noise it makes.
Are we sure that the airplane thing has nothing to do with the fact their original campaign plane was damaged right out of the gate?
Abortion is not going to sway voters. People who love abortion generally don’t vote Conservative. And after Harper did nothing and ran from the issue at every opportunity, nobody actually thinks that Scheer is going to do anything either. The more Trudeau talks about abortion, the more I assume his internal numbers are tanking. It reminds me of Paul Martin huffing and puffing about Harper outlawing abortions in the final days of his 2006 campaign. It was sort of demeaning to see him go on like that.
Actually, stupid people think Scheer is going to do something on abortion. And the Liberals (and Dippers and Greens) obviously think that there are a lot of stupid people in Canada. Because they keep bringing this abortion thing up constantly.
The old hidden agenda scare tactic. Hell it didn’t work in 2006, 2008 or 2011 but maybe the fourth time is a charm with that campaign strategy.
And now the Liberals are calling the plane thing a “far right tactic.” Laughable.
Find me any strategist who in her or his gut does not already believe that the Liberals have lost this and I’ll drop dead in astonishment. This thing is over — unless Scheer blows the English-language debate.
But he should come clean about his personal Catholic -based theological position against abortion. However, he has to do it while AT THE SAME TIME pointing out that Trudeau also is/was personally against abortion until at least 2011.
Maybe Trudeau is personally pro-abortion now but how is that different from Scheer practically swearing on the bible that he won’t touch the issue with a ten-foot pole, if elected? Surely, voters can take all the leaders at their word on this most sensitive issue? Why the double-standard affecting only Scheer?
Personally I think the Scheer campaign has been on point almost the whole time. Two Plane Trudeau is going to stick, and the timing was impeccable. It can even be boiled down to emojis easily. Marketers dream.
One mistake was them sending the blackface video to the news media too soon. They should have waited a few days, as it ended up being lumped in with the so called brownface. I think that was a big error. But I’m hoping that just before the english debate the racist nickname comes out. Also would be interesting if the media was able to find someone to talk about what a creep JT is. Or whats up with Melanie Joly.
And finally, no matter what happens now, this election has truly been a joy. Seeing this smug, entitled, narcissist be shown for what he truly is can never be taken away. Now not only can they not call everyone else racists, which they loved to do, but they can’t talk about the environment either. An old gas guzzling massive jet, I mean you can’t even make that up. Thank you JT. You’ve set back the woke movement a decade in this country and I love it.
“You Sir had a choice”
Trudeau had a choice to fly his entourage complete with luggage etc in one plane – just like the other leaders! Trudeau and Butts decided that was not good enough for Trudeau’s ego tour of Canada. He travels like a Rock Star with flashing lights, banners and his now indispensable costume changes. Hypocritical Trudeau suggests he pays carbon offsets – big deal I say. If you want to save the planet, just don’t do it, Sir!
“You Sir had a Choice”
Warren?
Lol love it good one on Scheer’s part. However, voters are savvy and will still likely take a fake environmentalist over a what they see as an anti-environmentalist. My prediction is still a Lib minority. Enough people will be spooked by the thought of a Con govt to roll their eyes and disgustedly vote Lib anyway. How inspiring!
London West campaign getting desperate. Now Kate Young (L) mentions being your trusted TV news reader back in the day on her new radio spot. That’s why small town celebs get crushed in a swing election. After 4 years being a bobble-head behind Trudeau , voters want a refund.
this commercial needs to be created…..” baggage being loaded onto a plane, each bag shows a Trudeau Scandal. tag line ” with this much baggage, no wonder Trudeau and the Liberals needs 2 planes!”