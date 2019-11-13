Feature, Musings —11.13.2019 11:13 AM—
And so it begins
He will be impeached in the House. But the Senate will not remove him, of course.
Doesn’t matter. It will increasingly obsess him and his team, it will drain their already-thin resources, and it will hobble his re-election effort.
Which means it’ll work.
Got it all mapped out, do you? I guess it’s true what they say. Hope really does spring eternal.
It’s an opinion. If you don’t like it, go elsewhere.
So it’s simply about the politics then. Dems don’t like losing so let’s try Russia hoax, Stormy Daniels, Kavanagh and now this. Shoudnt voters in the Dem districts be annoyed their interests are not being looked after with all focus on this impeachment?
I tend to think that the fact that the future Articles of Impeachment will be directly related to his job performance likely swings the balance toward it working. But you are braver than yours truly. I really think it ultimately could go either way.
But the big picture, IMHO, is what happens when Trump leaves office. I wouldn’t call it a for sure but I think it’s more than likely that Trump will face charges once he’s no longer President.