Musings —11.23.2019 07:50 AM—
Comments are open, because I sure as Hell can’t explain it
People will say “he isn’t the guy he used to be,” and it’ll be a criticism. But not with @JustinTrudeau, these days. Colour me gobsmacked. #cdnpoli
— Warren Kinsella (@kinsellawarren) November 23, 2019
Do you really believe someone who, by his own admission, has lead a life of entitlement, can change in three weeks?
I think it’s an act and Justin is busy learning a new set of lines.
We will see if he is able to again shut down the ethics committee and the justice committee. Looking forward to hearing JWR speak. Looking forward to hearing Butts and Trudeau testify before those committees. But I won’t hold my breath that it will happen.
We will see if he continues to fly a lot to vacation whilst telling the rest of us to cut back our CO2 emissions.
We will see how much power is taken from the PMO and returned to cabinet ministers and parliamentarians.