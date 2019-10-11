Musings —11.10.2019 06:24 AM—
Dead Souls
Listened to Joy Division on the way back into the city yesterday. It was the right soundtrack for a cold and bleak November landscape.
Played Dead Souls three times. What a song! Which, later, led to the rediscovery of this extraordinary bit of film: Joy Division at the Ardwick Apollo almost exactly forty years ago. The band’s manager, Richard Boon, just set up a primitive Beta camera on a tripod and shot this.
It’s incredible, like they were. One of the bands that literally changed my life.
Someone take these dreams away
That point me to another day
A duel of personalities
That stretch all true realities
That keep calling me
They keep calling me
Keep on calling me
They keep calling me