Warren — Musings —

Listened to Joy Division on the way back into the city yesterday. It was the right soundtrack for a cold and bleak November landscape.

Played Dead Souls three times. What a song! Which, later, led to the rediscovery of this extraordinary bit of film: Joy Division at the Ardwick Apollo almost exactly forty years ago. The band’s manager, Richard Boon, just set up a primitive Beta camera on a tripod and shot this.

It’s incredible, like they were. One of the bands that literally changed my life.

Someone take these dreams away

That point me to another day

A duel of personalities

That stretch all true realities

That keep calling me

They keep calling me

Keep on calling me

They keep calling me



