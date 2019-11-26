11.26.2019 10:23 AM

Does Kayleigh Rogers seem like an honest person to you?

She’s a CBC reporter.  She wrote to me in October, when the black dog was biting pretty hard.

I saw it as a nice note.  Human to human.

At this point, I think I’d be forgiven for thinking this exchange was wholly personal.  Perhaps she had had experience with depression, too, perhaps she was simply being nice.  But she sure wasn’t being a CBC reporter.  I asked her about that.

She was living in New York.  After that exchange, I thought nothing more of it.

Until I heard from former Daisy Group staff that she was calling them, that is. I was a bit stunned by that: had she actually been pretending to be nice to me, so I’d lower my guard? Wasn’t that unethical?

I told her I thought she had engaged in deception. I also said to her: “Anyone looking at [those messages] would feel as I do – that you were not being straight with me.  At all.”

I felt she had breached CBC’s journalistic standards and practices.  I felt she had breached their code of conduct.  But I didn’t make a complaint.

Seeing now the story she has produced, I wonder if I should have.

She is a very unethical reporter.  To say the least.

  1. Ronald O'Dowd says:
    November 26, 2019 at 3:14 pm

    Professionally speaking, you can bet that incoming is definitely coming her way. I know a few journalists on the Hill. I doubt they would go that route, let’s put it that way.

  2. joe says:
    November 26, 2019 at 3:59 pm

    Obviously she’s learned her ethics from Justin Trudeau.

