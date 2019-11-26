Musings —11.26.2019 10:23 AM—
Does Kayleigh Rogers seem like an honest person to you?
She’s a CBC reporter. She wrote to me in October, when the black dog was biting pretty hard.
I saw it as a nice note. Human to human.
At this point, I think I’d be forgiven for thinking this exchange was wholly personal. Perhaps she had had experience with depression, too, perhaps she was simply being nice. But she sure wasn’t being a CBC reporter. I asked her about that.
She was living in New York. After that exchange, I thought nothing more of it.
Until I heard from former Daisy Group staff that she was calling them, that is. I was a bit stunned by that: had she actually been pretending to be nice to me, so I’d lower my guard? Wasn’t that unethical?
I told her I thought she had engaged in deception. I also said to her: “Anyone looking at [those messages] would feel as I do – that you were not being straight with me. At all.”
I felt she had breached CBC’s journalistic standards and practices. I felt she had breached their code of conduct. But I didn’t make a complaint.
Seeing now the story she has produced, I wonder if I should have.
She is a very unethical reporter. To say the least.
Professionally speaking, you can bet that incoming is definitely coming her way. I know a few journalists on the Hill. I doubt they would go that route, let’s put it that way.
Obviously she’s learned her ethics from Justin Trudeau.