Does Kayleigh Rogers seem like an honest person to you?

Warren — Musings —

She’s a CBC reporter. She wrote to me in October, when the black dog was biting pretty hard.

I saw it as a nice note. Human to human.

At this point, I think I’d be forgiven for thinking this exchange was wholly personal. Perhaps she had had experience with depression, too, perhaps she was simply being nice. But she sure wasn’t being a CBC reporter. I asked her about that.

She was living in New York. After that exchange, I thought nothing more of it.

Until I heard from former Daisy Group staff that she was calling them, that is. I was a bit stunned by that: had she actually been pretending to be nice to me, so I’d lower my guard? Wasn’t that unethical?

I told her I thought she had engaged in deception. I also said to her: “Anyone looking at [those messages] would feel as I do – that you were not being straight with me. At all.”

I felt she had breached CBC’s journalistic standards and practices. I felt she had breached their code of conduct. But I didn’t make a complaint.

Seeing now the story she has produced, I wonder if I should have.

She is a very unethical reporter. To say the least.