Musings —11.20.2019 10:23 AM—
Flip the Senate! Defeat Collins!
We Maine Dems are launching a campaign today to defeat Senator Collins and take back the Senate. More here:
Here’s @SenatorCollins, in her own words, on basically every issue. Join the fight to #DefeatCollins at https://t.co/MUi4PYWkTL. #FlipTheSenate pic.twitter.com/OdTxpWy5ag
Collins is very much in the mould of Snowe. They are sort of viewed as state treasures. Sure, the state trends Democratic but I wonder whether she can be knocked off? I think she did damage herself, to some degree, on Kavanaugh. So, we’ll see.