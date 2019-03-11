Gay kids, trans kids, are made in God’s likeness

Warren — Musings —

…how could they not be?

Read Rosie, who is at her passionate best, here.

Oh, and she quotes what the Pope and the relevant Ontario minister have to say.

Heed them, not the haters.

Pope Francis: “If a person is gay and seeks God and has good will, who am I to judge?…I am glad that we are talking about homosexual people because before all else comes the individual in his wholeness and dignity. People should not be defined only by their sexual tendencies: let us not forget that God loves all his creatures and we are destined to receive his infinite love.”

Minister Lecce: “My message to the board is quite clear. My expectation is that every child, irrespective of differences, can see themselves reflected in school and, more importantly, that (the board) will adhere to the Ontario Human Rights Code.”