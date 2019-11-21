Keeping warm

Warren — Musings —

A close friend of mine has a great story to tell. Here she is:

Warren, I bought that coat for my ex-boyfriend, who didn’t want to keep it when I left. I gave it to someone who needed it. After two years, this person recognized me on the street! This coat kept both of us warm – with smiles on our faces. I asked if I could take a photo, to encourage people to give away their unused warm clothing.

Today I am taking my winter stuff out, and making little bags with socks, gloves, hats, sweaters, etc. that I haven’t worn for a while. If you know anybody that needs them, let me know! And stay warm and have a beautiful day !