11.21.2019 08:41 AM

Keeping warm

A close friend of mine has a great story to tell.  Here she is:

Warren, I bought that coat for my ex-boyfriend, who didn’t want to keep it when I left.  I gave it to someone who needed it.  After two years, this person recognized me on the street! This coat kept both of us warm – with smiles on our faces.  I asked if I could take a photo, to encourage people to give away their unused warm clothing.  

Today I am taking my winter stuff out, and making little bags with socks, gloves, hats, sweaters, etc. that I haven’t worn for a while.  If you know anybody that needs them, let me know!  And stay warm and have a beautiful day !

 

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

CAPTCHA Image

*