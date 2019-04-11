Musings —11.04.2019 10:48 AM—
Leading by example
The Toronto Star has many excellent stories in today’s paper about lead in water pipes. It’s a must-read. Link to their web site here.
And most of the politicians and media say climate change is our most serious problem!
Politicians like to build new stuff. They don’t like to spend the required money to maintain and repair water, sewers, bridges and roads.
Why wasn’t this storey released before the last election?