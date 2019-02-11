Reality check: Scheer, Conservatives and homophobia

Warren — Musings —

Some Conservatives want Andrew Scheer out. Fine. It’s their party, and they can have a fight if they want to. Whatever.

But some of the Scheer critics are saying they oppose him because he isn’t pro-LGBTQ. In fact, some suggest, he may even be homophobic.

Maybe so, maybe not. All I know is I let him know what I think about him and LGBTQ folk just before the election. It’s here.

But what of the Conservative Scheer critics? What about them? Were they critiquing the Tory leader for his crypto-homophobia before the election? They were, weren’t they? They were as courageous before the election as they are now, right?

I’ll spare you a lot of Google time. They were not.

In fact, some of Scheer’s most ardent critics on the LGBTQ issue had positions that were…well, I’ll let you decide.

Here’s some stuff that Michael Coren said on Sun News Network, back when it was around. Lisa and I used to refuse to go on his show, because it was so hateful and homophobic.

Oh, and here’s the wording of a wildly homophobic ad that ran on Sun News Network in the Coren era.

Anyway. There’s a lot more of that out there, if you want to go looking for it. I don’t.

Consistency: that’s my point. Criticize Andrew Scheer’s retrograde views on the LGBTQ community, by all means. He deserves it.

But don’t do it if you’re guilty of the same sin.